Keira Walsh (left) spent eight years at Manchester City before joining Barcelona this summer

Manchester City manager Gareth Taylor said England international Keira Walsh's departure was a "jolt" as the new Women's Super League season begins.

Midfielder Walsh, who joined Barcelona for a world record fee, left on the penultimate day of the transfer window.

It followed the retirement of the Lionesses' record scorer Ellen White.

"Ellen's retirement and Keira moving late was a bit of a jolt. Up until that point we were probably in a pretty good place," said Taylor.

"It left us with about a week when we realised Keira wanted to leave and had requested to go. We had to strengthen and we managed to do that with Yui Hasegawa, which we are really happy about.

"There are a lot of changes but we're pretty content with where we're at. We have lost experience and brought in players we think are very good for the future."

The high turnover of players at City - nine departed the club in the summer, while seven joined during the transfer window - has led to concern for some supporters.

City were defeated by Real Madrid in their Champions League qualification game last month before losing Walsh to Barcelona.

"Yeah, I can understand [the concern]. I would ask supporters to be patient because we've really invested in the future with these players," said Taylor.

"The [players that left] had given us really good service and three of the players had retired. We had to be on the front foot with our recruitment and we were.

"It's worth looking at why these players are being picked up. They are in a good place and have been developed really well.

"Keira [Walsh] had given us eight years of service, had developed really well and wanted to take this challenge. We got a record fee for her, which shows we're doing something right here at the club."

Taylor said he was "really excited for the future" but urged patience to allow the new signings to settle in to the WSL.

One of those players is deadline-day recruit Hasegawa, who joined for a fee from West Ham as a late replacement for Walsh.

She is predominantly an attacking midfielder but Taylor said she can also play the role vacated by Walsh - a holding midfielder.

"We've got a contingency in place for that. There will be some adaptations. We have decent options in there to cover that position," added Taylor.

"I think Yui [Hasegawa] can play that position but I think her best position is more attacking in midfield."

Asked what was the deciding factor in allowing Walsh to leave so late in the window given Barcelona's lengthy interest, Taylor said the club "did not want a disgruntled player".

"I always believe you want players who want to be here," said Taylor.

"We tried to support Keira as best we possibly could. With some of the earlier bids we were of that mindset where we were not comfortable with it.

"Towards the end it was really aggressive bidding by Barcelona and the more it seemed likely that would be the situation."