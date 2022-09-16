Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Jessica Rea and Caitlyn Hamilton were on target for Crusaders Strikers

Cliftonville, Crusaders and Glentoran produced comprehensive victories to reach the semi-finals of the Women's Challenge Cup.

Northern Ireland striker Caitlin McGuinness scored twice as Cliftonville beat Linfield 7-1 at Solitude.

Holders Glentoran eased past Ballyclare Comrades 7-0 at Dixon Park.

Crusaders Strikers beat Larne 8-0 in their quarter-final on Thursday while Sion Swifts progress after St James' Swifts withdrew.

St James' Swifts won the Championship League Cup in their first match since player Molly White passed away but pulled out of their other competitions.

Women's Premiership leaders Cliftonville stormed into the semi-finals by hammering Linfield at Solitude.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Danielle Maxwell put the Reds two goals up by the break.

Caitlin McGuinness netted twice after the restart along with sister Kirsty, Grace McKimm and Erin Montgomery.

Glentoran put in a ruthless performance with a seven-goal win at Ballyclare. Northern Ireland duo Caragh Hamilton and Kerry Beattie both netted twice for the Glens.

Goals by Jen McDade, Joely Andrews and Emma McMaster rounded out the victory.

On Thursday, Crusaders eased into the last four as Jessica Rea scored twice against Championship winners Larne.

Caitlyn Hamilton, Mairead McCann, Northern Ireland striker Emily Wilson, Leontia McVarnock, Leah McEvoy and Darcy Boyle were also on target for the Seaview side.