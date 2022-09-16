Last updated on .From the section Irish Premiership

Jordan Forsythe scored the winner as Crusaders came back from a goal down to beat reigning Irish Premiership champions Linfield 2-1 at Seaview.

Joel Cooper opened the scoring two minutes into the second half from close range before Philip Lowry levelled for Crusaders on 59 minutes.

Forsythe completed the comeback in the 83rd minute.

Lorcan Forde scored the winner as Newry City beat basement side Dungannon Swifts 1-0 at the Showgrounds.

Four games take place on Saturday, including first against third as Glentoran host Coleraine.

Elsewhere Portadown take on Larne, Ballymena United host Carrick Rangers and Cliftonville travel to Glenavon.

