Demi Vance (left) played a key role in Northern Ireland's three matches at Euro 2022 this summer

Northern Ireland defender Demi Vance has joined Leicester City ahead of Sunday's Women's Super League opener with Tottenham.

The 31-year-old left Rangers following the conclusion of the SWPL season in May.

Vance has won 78 caps and started in all three of Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 matches in Southampton.

The left back previously played for Glentoran in Northern Ireland and the Northern Redbacks in Australia.

"It all happened really fast, so I don't think I've had a minute to think but here we are," Vance told LCFC TV.

"I'm happy to be here and buzzing to get started. Leicester have made massive strides over the last couple of years.

"I'm sitting here in the facilities, which are fantastic. It's an ambitious club and I want to bring my experience to help the squad."

Lydia Bedford's side finished 11th last season, just two points above relegated Birmingham City.