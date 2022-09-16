Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Ian Rush scored 28 goals in 73 appearances for Wales

Ian Rush has been appointed by the Football Association of Wales [FAW] as its advisor and football ambassador.

The former Wales, Liverpool and Juventus striker's role will be to promote Welsh football on both the local and global stages.

He will be part of Wales' delegation at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Rush said Wales' first World Cup finals appearance since 1958 was a "great opportunity" for the country.

"It provides us with a fantastic chance to promote our nation on the biggest stage of them all and I will be working hard to capitalise on this," Rush said.

"We must ensure that football is grown in every village and town across Wales by building the structures and resources required to support our clubs, schools and partners."

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said: "Ian is a proud Welshman and it will be great to work together.

"Using his immense football experience and his wonderful reputation, we will build key relationships across the footballing world."