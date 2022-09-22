Close menu
UEFA Nations League - Group A3
ItalyItaly19:45EnglandEngland
Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

Italy v England: Roberto Mancini rates Gareth Southgate's side

Last updated on .From the section Football

Roberto Mancini
Roberto Mancini led Italy to Euro 2020 glory but failed to get them into the 2022 World Cup

England remain "one of the best teams in the world", says Italy boss Roberto Mancini as he prepares for their Nations League meeting at San Siro.

Italy beat Gareth Southgate's England in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer - but have since failed to qualify for this winter's World Cup.

England qualified for Qatar but have yet to win in four Nations League games and could be relegated.

"The English team is a great team," Mancini said.

"It was a great team in Euro 2020 and it was a great team before."

England will drop down to League B, the second tier, if they lose in Milan - or at home to Germany on Monday.

"I think England is one of the best teams in the world. It's full of talent, especially the forwards," said former Manchester City boss Mancini, whose side are three points above England.

"They have many players apart from Harry Kane, who is an extraordinary player, but the young players around him can make a difference. So it will be a very hard match for us."

England's only absentee will be Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson, who is recovering from a hamstring injury but will be available for the Germany game.

He replaced the injured Kalvin Phillips in the squad earlier this week.

England boss Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think subconsciously when you're winning you maybe don't reflect quite as deeply on why you are winning, or even some of the things that aren't quite right even though you are winning.

"When you lose like we did, then you reflect on everything and go really deep. That's not a bad process.

"I have been through a difficult run of results as a manager before and that's helpful because you know 'why'. If you didn't know 'why' poorer results happen, then that would be more of a concern."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 23rd September 2022

  • ItalyItaly19:45EnglandEngland
  • GeorgiaGeorgia17:00North MacedoniaNorth Macedonia
  • EstoniaEstonia17:00MaltaMalta
  • BulgariaBulgaria19:45GibraltarGibraltar
  • GermanyGermany19:45HungaryHungary
  • Bos-HerzeBosnia-Herzegovina19:45MontenegroMontenegro
  • FinlandFinland19:45RomaniaRomania

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Israel31206515
2Iceland30305503
3Albania201123-11
4Football Union of Russia00000000

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland43019459
2Ukraine42115417
3R. of Ireland41124314
4Armenia410329-73

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Latvia5401114712
2Moldova531186210
3Andorra521256-17
4Liechtenstein500519-80

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Estonia22004136
2Malta32014226
3San Marino300305-50

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hungary42117347
2Germany41308536
3Italy412157-25
4England402216-52

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway431063310
2Serbia42117437
3Sweden410356-13
4Slovenia402238-52

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain42206338
2Portugal42117257
3Czech Rep411247-34
4Switzerland410327-53

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia531155010
2Denmark53027529
3France51225505
4Austria511357-24

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands5410136713
2Belgium5311117410
3Poland5113512-74
4Wales5014610-41

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze42206428
2Montenegro42116337
3Finland41125504
4Romania410316-53

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kazakhstan541083513
2Azerbaijan52124407
3Slovakia520345-16
4Belarus502326-42

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia43101221010
2North Macedonia42117437
3Bulgaria403147-33
4Gibraltar4013111-101

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece440070712
2Kosovo42025506
3Northern Ireland402246-22
4Cyprus402227-52

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Turkey54101731413
2Luxembourg52218718
3Faroe Islands512259-45
4Lithuania5014213-111
View full UEFA Nations League tables

