Last updated on .From the section European Football

Former Norwich player Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe hit two of Gent's goals including a delightful curling effort in the 66th minute

Gent proved too strong for Shamrock Rovers as the home side earned a 3-0 win over the League of Ireland club in the Europa Conference League.

Rovers drew 0-0 at home against Swedish club Djurgardens in their group stage opener last weekend but were 2-0 down after 18 minutes in Belgium.

Hugo Cuypers put Gent ahead on nine minutes before ex-Norwich player Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe doubled their lead.

Odjidja-Ofoe delightfully curled in Gent's third goal on 66 minutes.

With Djurgardens beating Norwegian club Molde 3-2 in Thursday's other Group F game, the League of Ireland champions occupy bottom spot in the table with Gent top on goal difference from the Swedish outfit.

More to follow.