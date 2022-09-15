Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

I don't know what else to do - Jesse Marsch on VAR 'frustration'

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch has been banned from the touchline for one game by the Football Association for his behaviour during his side's defeat by Brentford.

The American was infuriated after Leeds were denied a penalty on 3 September.

Marsch was sent off after urging referee Robert Jones to use the monitor to review a challenge by Aaron Hickey on Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville.

Marsch, who has also been fined £10,000, will serve his suspension during his side's next game.

Leeds play Aston Villa at Elland Road in their next Premier League game on 2 October following the international break.

Marsch, who replaced Marcelo Bielsa as Leeds boss in February, was booked during the Whites' defeat by Brighton the previous week after angrily slamming the ball down - a yellow card he later said he "deserved".