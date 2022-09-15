Gameweek eight sees a reduced fixture schedule with six clubs not in action - Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Leeds United, Brighton and Crystal Palace.

That means a lot of managers are preparing to bring their wildcard forward a week, although I know some of you will have already played that chip and no longer have it available to you.

The first thing I would say in putting your team together this week is try and avoid using the Free Hit chip at all costs.

It is likely to be so much more valuable to you later in the season, either to cover a trickier blank gameweek or to help you take advantage of a double gameweek when numerous clubs will have two fixtures and you can really put together a big score.

So if you have to take a couple of points hits on transfers just to get to nine or 10 players in your line-up then I think that's the way to go, particularly if you are signing those players for the longer term.

Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak at Newcastle will be popular choices as they start a run of games where it looks like they could do well, and the same goes for Aleksandar Mitrovic at Fulham who has already scored six goals in his first six games this season.

As I mentioned last week, this could also be an opportunity to sell some of your Arsenal and Liverpool assets with tougher fixtures on the way, and Arsenal not featuring in gameweek 12 either with the postponement of their game against Manchester City.

Make sure you have done your long-term planning though and have a strategy in mind to return to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah if you want them back once Liverpool have got past their game against City in gameweek 11.

This is particularly pertinent for those like me planning to play the wildcard this week and going without those two for the next four or five weeks.

If you spread the money too thinly around your squad, signing the likes of Wilfried Zaha, James Maddison and Jarrod Bowen in your midfield - who all look like good options for the coming weeks - then it is very difficult to reverse that and get back to Salah without making a handful of transfers which are going to cost you points.

Your better bet is to replace a premium player with another premium player and go for one of Kevin De Bruyne, Son Heung-min or Harry Kane so that you have the budget to switch quickly back to Salah.

Don't forget, of course, that he is still slightly more expensive than those three so you will need to leave a little extra in the bank as well.

Re-signing Alexander-Arnold might be more awkward unless you are prepared to let go of another prolific full-back like Reece James or Joao Cancelo. This is why some managers will certainly include the Liverpool duo in their squads if they hold on to their wildcard until next week.

Liverpool's home game against Brighton next week looks less daunting now that the visitors are without Graham Potter at the helm and then it is a trip to Arsenal who have not looked entirely secure in defence despite their excellent start to the season.

I am also aware that Salah is not the only option if you want a Liverpool attacker and Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota or Darwin Nunez could all be excellent choices at a much lower price. Salah is Salah though and in FPL it is always worrying when you are without him.

For what it is worth, I am preparing to take that risk on my wildcard this week by opting for Harry Kane as my premium replacement.

This is partly because he is a tempting captaincy option right away with a home game against Leicester but also in gameweek 11 at home to Everton when Manchester City and Erling Haaland go to Anfield.

It feels foolish to back against Haaland at the moment but it could be a way to start climbing the rankings if you pick the right week to do it. Don't forget he won't play in gameweek 12 either with that Arsenal/City postponement so you will need to find another captain that week - Kane is away to Manchester United, Salah will be at home to West Ham.

The first international break of the season is on the way next week so the advantage of holding onto your wildcard until gameweek nine is that you will be able to react to any injuries, and you are also not compromised in picking those players who do not have a fixture this weekend.

Finally, don't forget it is a 1830 BST deadline on Friday evening before Aston Villa against Southampton and Nottingham Forest versus Fulham.

Alistair Bruce-Ball presents the Fantasy 606 podcast alongside former Premier League winner Chris Sutton and Statman Dave. The podcast will return next week and is available via the 606 feed on the BBC Sounds app.