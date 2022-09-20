Last updated on .From the section England

Four games played, zero wins and staring at relegation.

England have had a poor Nations League so far and cannot make the finals, but they still have two fixtures remaining.

Gareth Southgate's side travel to Italy on Friday before rounding off their campaign at home to Germany on Monday.

That will be the Three Lions' last fixture before the World Cup, but who would you pick in your starting XI for these two games?