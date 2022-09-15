Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

New signings including defender Eve Perisset helped Chelsea beat Tottenham 2-0 at Kingsmeadow during their pre-season campaign

The WSL match between reigning champions Chelsea and West Ham has been moved from Stamford Bridge to Kingsmeadow and will be shown live on BBC Two on Wednesday, September 28.

The game was postponed when the first round of the season was called off to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

BBC iPlayer will also offer live coverage, with kick-off at 19:05 BST.

West Ham start their season at home to Everton on Sunday while Chelsea are at Liverpool later in the day.