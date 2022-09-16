Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Roy Makaay (right) has been at Ibrox since November

Coach Roy Makaay has been granted compassionate leave because of a family health issue, Rangers have confirmed.

The 47-year-old Dutchman has been missing from the technical area in recent Champions League games defeats by Ajax and Napoli.

Makaay has been Giovanni van Brockhorst's number three.

A Rangers spokesperson said: "Roy Makaay is dealing with a family health issue. We are all supporting him and hope to welcome him back soon."

Coaches Dave Vos and Ceri Bowley will continue to assist manager Van Bronckhorst for Saturday's Scottish Premiership game visit by Dundee United.

Former Deportivo La Coruna, Bayern Munich and Feyenoord striker Makaay joined the club in November when Van Bronckhorst took over from Steven Gerrard, who departed for Aston Villa.

Makaay worked under Van Bronckhorst at Feyenoord, the duo having been team-mates with the Dutch national side.

Rangers return to domestic duty after two Champions League losses - 4-0 to Ajax in Amsterdam and 3-0 at home to Napoli - following a 4-0 defeat by Old Firm rivals Celtic at Parkhead.

Van Bronckhorst says his side are "very determined to get back to winning ways" and avoid becoming the first Rangers team to lose four games in a row since 1985.

Stressing that his players still "look really strong mentally", he told Rangers TV: "We need to make sure we maintain our way of playing.

"They will come here and try to upset us with their play. You always expect a tough match at home against a defensively well-organised team.

"But we have to keep our standards and we know how to overcome these opponents. We have to show it."