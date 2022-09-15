Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Dundee United, Hearts, Aberdeen, Barron
Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers' summer signings must earn their first-team place after limited game time for some so far this season. (Sun)
Rangers' Scottish Premiership title could be over if they do not beat Dundee United on Saturday, says former Ibrox striker Mark Hateley. (Express)
Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi speaks of his pride at making his first Champions League start in this week's 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. (Herald - subscription required)
Former Heart of Midlothian winger Neil McCann described Tynecastle goalkeeper Craig Gordon as "The Scottish Buffon" following the 40-year-old's performance in Thursday's win over RFS. (Sun)
Manager Robbie Neilson dedicated the 2-0 victory to Hearts' travelling fans. (Record)
Hearts defender Craig Halkett was spotted on crutches after coming off injured in Latvia. (Sun)
Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson's recent health scare, for which he needed surgery, left him unable to remember if he had finalised transfers on deadline day. (Record)
Johnson recalled how he was "curled up in a ball" in pain. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Caretaker boss Liam Fox dismisses suggestions the Dundee United manager's job is a poisoned chalice. (Express)
Meanwhile, Johnson hopes Hibs' Ryan Porteous' Scotland recall persuades the defender to sign a new contract at Easter Road. (Record)
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, yet to feature this season, was back running on Thursday. (Express)
Manager Jim Goodwin hopes Aberdeen supporters embrace upcoming weekend evening kick-offs. (Press and Journal - subscription required)