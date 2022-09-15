Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst says Rangers' summer signings must earn their first-team place after limited game time for some so far this season. (Sun) external-link

Rangers' Scottish Premiership title could be over if they do not beat Dundee United on Saturday, says former Ibrox striker Mark Hateley. (Express) external-link

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi speaks of his pride at making his first Champions League start in this week's 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Heart of Midlothian winger Neil McCann described Tynecastle goalkeeper Craig Gordon as "The Scottish Buffon" following the 40-year-old's performance in Thursday's win over RFS. (Sun) external-link

Manager Robbie Neilson dedicated the 2-0 victory to Hearts' travelling fans. (Record) external-link

Hearts defender Craig Halkett was spotted on crutches after coming off injured in Latvia. (Sun) external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson's recent health scare, for which he needed surgery, left him unable to remember if he had finalised transfers on deadline day. (Record) external-link

Johnson recalled how he was "curled up in a ball" in pain. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Caretaker boss Liam Fox dismisses suggestions the Dundee United manager's job is a poisoned chalice. (Express) external-link

Meanwhile, Johnson hopes Hibs' Ryan Porteous' Scotland recall persuades the defender to sign a new contract at Easter Road. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron, yet to feature this season, was back running on Thursday. (Express) external-link