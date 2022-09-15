Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Robbie Brady has not featured for the Republic since the friendly against Qatar in March 2021

Robbie Brady's impressive early-season form for new club Preston has earned him a Republic of Ireland recall for the Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia later this month.

The left-sided player, 30, has not been in a Republic squad since March last year amid struggles at club level.

However, he moved from Bournemouth to Preston in July and has featured in six games for his new club this season.

Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele and Cardiff's Callum O'Dowda also return.

Brady memorably scored the Republic's last-gasp winner in the victory over Italy at Euro 2016 but was without a club in the early months of last season after being released by Burnley, before joining Bournemouth as a free agent in October.

He did make six appearances for the Cherries as they won promotion to the Premier League but was unable to add to his 57 international caps during his time with the club.

Omobamidele, 20, made a hugely impressive beginning to his Republic career but injury has kept out of international action since playing for Stephen Kenny's side against Luxembourg last November.

O'Dowda's last Republic game was in November 2020 but he earns his recall after producing good form this season for new club Cardiff.

Scott Hogan is included after notching a hat-trick in Birmingham's 3-2 derby win over West Brom on Wednesday.

The attacking options also include Swansea's Michael Obafemi, who starred in the 3-0 win over Scotland in June, and Rotherham's Chiedozie Ogbene who has also impressed in the Nations League campaign to date.

The Republic face Scotland at Hampden Park on 24 September before the home game against Armenia three days later.

Stephen Kenny's Irish side are third in Group B1 having accumulated four points from their opening four games, putting them three adrift of leaders Ukraine, who have played a game less, and two behind Scotland, who also have a match in hand on the Irish.

Armenia stunned the Republic in the group opener on 4 June but have lost their three subsequent games.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Bazunu (Southampton), Travers (Bournemouth), O'Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Coleman (Everton), Doherty (Tottenham), Duffy (Fulham, on loan from Brighton), Egan (Sheffield United), Collins (Wolves), Omobamidele (Norwich), O'Shea (West Brom), McClean (Wigan), Brady (Preston)

Midfielders: Cullen (Burnley), Hendrick (Reading), Knight (Derby), Browne (Preston), Molumby (West Brom), Hourihane (Derby), O'Dowda (Cardiff).

Forwards: Ogbene (Rotherham), Obafemi (Swansea), Parrott (Preston, on loan from Tottenham), Robinson (Cardiff), Hogan (Birmingham).