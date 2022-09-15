John Sheridan will have the chance to say goodbye to fans at his final game against Eastleigh

John Sheridan will step down as Oldham Athletic manager by mutual consent after Saturday's National League home game with Eastleigh.

The 57-year-old, who is in his sixth spell in charge, has won only two of eight National League games this season following relegation from League Two.

Former Latics player Sheridan will have the chance to say goodbye to supporters after a farewell game in charge.

"Shez will forever be a Latics legend," the club said in a statement. external-link

"Having had the chance to assess where the club is at and what changes are required, both the board and John feel that someone else is needed to take on the major challenge of restoring the club's fortunes on the field.

"To allow him the send-off he deserves and to give fans the opportunity to show their appreciation, John has agreed to take charge for one last time at our home match with Eastleigh on Saturday.

"We would place on record our thanks to John for his efforts. He came out of retirement in January because he felt a sense of duty to try and keep the club in the EFL."

Oldham were taken over by the Rothwell family at the end of July, ending the four-and-a-half-year ownership of Abdallah Lemsagam.