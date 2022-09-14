Last updated on .From the section Exeter

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor described Cheick Diabate as the club's 'standout player this season'

Exeter City face defensive problems after centre-backs Cheick Diabate and Sam Stubbs were ruled out with injury.

Diabate, 20, is likely to be out until November after suffering a stress fracture in his foot, while Stubbs, 23, has had a recurrence of a knee issue.

Scans have also confirmed midfielder Tim Dieng, 30, has suffered a significant hamstring tear.

The injuries put more pressure on Exeter's small squad, with the club unlikely to bring in any free agents.

"He's probably been our standout player this season," Exeter City manager Matt Taylor said of Diabate to BBC Sport.

"I know other players will always take the limelight and the headlines, but I think he's been our standout performer this season.

"His performances have been second to none, his mobility and his agility and his power and speed have been of the level that we require, if not above it, and he's added some execution on top of that aspect of his performances."

Stubbs, who has been managing his knee injury since joining the club almost two years ago, may need fluid drained from it after an adverse reaction to three games in quick succession.

Meanwhile Dieng, who limped out of the loss at Milton Keynes Dons almost a fortnight ago, could also be out until November.

"It's a real shame for him as he's been a mainstay in our team for last season and the start of this season," Taylor added.

"To lose, probably more a physical body as much as a good player, alongside those centre-halves being out, just leaves us a little bit light on the pitch."