Jamal Lewis returns to the squad for the final two Nations League games

Crystal Palace defender Kofi Balmer has received a first Northern Ireland call-up for the final two Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece.

The 21-year-old former NI Under-21, Ballymena and Larne player moved to Palace last month.

Newcastle full-back Lewis returns after a series of injury setbacks last season.

NI are third in their Nations League group and need a good finish to avoid relegation to the fourth tier.

Ian Baraclough's team have gone 14 matches without a win in the competition and have currently just two points from four games in Group C2.

His side take on Kosovo at Windsor Park on 24 September before completing the campaign against group leaders Greece in Athens three days later.

Kofi Balmer has started his Crystal Palace career with the Premier League club's U23 side

Manchester City's Shea Charles and Glentoran forward Conor McMenamin, the only Irish League player in the panel, retain their place after after making their senior international debuts in the Nations League games in June.

Experienced pair Craig Cathcart and Conor Washington - who both missed the four matches in early summer - are not included by Baraclough, who said it was due to not wanting to take risks as the players need to manage their bodies.

Injury rules out Daniel Ballard while also missing from the June games are Niall McGinn, Liam Donnelly, Brodie Spencer, Josh Clarke, Caolan Boyd-Munce, Trai Hume, Charlie McCann and Alfie McCalmont.

Baraclough is able to call on a number of experienced players who were not available for the opening quadruple-headers, with Wigan Athletic striker Josh Magennis, Sunderland midfielder Corry Evans, Rotherham United wing-back Shane Ferguson and Shrewsbury Town defender Tom Flanagan all returning.

Jonny Evans will win his 100th international cap if he plays in both fixtures while midfielder Steven Davis, who was in Champions League action with Rangers on Wednesday, continues to captain the team at 37.

In a late change to the goalkeeping trio, Reading's Luke Southwood, currently on loan at Cheltenham Town, has been added to the squad in place of Trevor Carson.

Northern Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Bailey Peacock-Farrell (Burnley), Conor Hazard (HJK Helsinki), Luke Southwood (Cheltenham Town, on loan from Reading).

Defenders: Jonny Evans (Leicester City), Paddy McNair (Middlesbrough), Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers, on loan from Liverpool), Jamal Lewis (Newcastle United), Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town), Ciaron Brown (Oxford United), Paddy Lane (Fleetwood Town), Kofi Balmer (Crystal Palace).

Midfielders: Steven Davis (Rangers), Corry Evans (Sunderland), Shane Ferguson (Rotherham United), George Saville (Millwall), Jordan Thompson (Stoke City), Alistair McCann (Preston North End), Shea Charles (Manchester City), Conor McMenamin (Glentoran).

Forwards: Kyle Lafferty (Kilmarnock), Josh Magennis (Wigan Athletic), Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City), Shayne Lavery (Blackpool), Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers).