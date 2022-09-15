Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 16 September

Aberystwyth Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 20:00 BST: After winning on the opening weekend of the season Aberystwyth have lost four consecutive games and are 11th. Two successive wins has seen Connah's Quay Nomads move up into the top six.

Saturday, 17 September

Caernarfon Town v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: Huw Griffiths' Caernarfon went into this weekend's games in third spot having won three of their opening five games while Haverfordwest's home loss against Newtown in their last game was their second successive defeat.

Cardiff Met v The New Saints; 14:30 BST: Ryan Jenkins' Cardiff Met went into this weekend's round of fixtures in second place after four wins from their opening five games - a point behind The New Saints, who are unbeaten.

Flint Town United v Bala Town; 14:30 BST: Flint make a belated return home with work to install a new 3G pitch at Cae-y-Castell now completed. Lee Fowler's team have won three of their first five games while Bala have won two of their opening five fixtures.

Pontypridd United v Airbus UK Broughton; 14:30 BST: The newly promoted sides meet at USW Sport Park, with hosts Pontypridd looking for their second win of the season while Airbus are bottom of the table having lost all five games since their return to the top-flight.

Newtown v Penybont; 17:15 BST: Two consecutive victories have kick-started Newtown's season while Penybont have won three of their opening five games.