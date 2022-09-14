Last updated on .From the section England

Toney scored 14 goals in all competitions for Brentford last season

England in the Nations League Dates: 23-26 September Venues: San Siro (Milan), Wembley Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. Text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

England manager Gareth Southgate has called up uncapped Brentford forward Ivan Toney for the Nations League games with Italy and Germany this month.

Toney, 26, has scored five goals in six Premier League games this season.

Keeper Dean Henderson and defenders Eric Dier and Ben Chilwell are recalled for England's final competitive matches before the World Cup in Qatar.

Midfielder Jordan Henderson and keeper Jordan Pickford are not involved because of injury.

Defender Ben White and midfielder Conor Gallagher miss out.

England face Italy at the San Siro in Milan on 23 September and Germany at Wembley on 26 September.

The World Cup starts on 20 November.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, on loan from Manchester United).

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (on loan at Everton from Wolves), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice ( West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford).

More to follow.