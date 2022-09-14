Liga F: Spain's women's professional league begins after referee strike resolved
The delayed first round of matches in Liga F, Spain's new women's professional league, will take place this weekend after a dispute involving referees was resolved.
Eight matches were called off last weekend after a strike by officials.
Women referees had been asking for professional status and payment in line with officials in the men's La Liga.
Liga F organisers said in a statement that their new proposal had been accepted by an arbitration group.