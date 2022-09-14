Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jackie Groenen became the first overseas player to sign for Manchester United, joining after the 2019 World Cup

Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen has joined Paris St-Germain on a three-year contract.

The Netherlands international attracted interest this summer because her United contract was due to end in 2023.

"The thing about moving on is that you can therefore look back - and when I look back, I feel only joy," said the 27-year-old, who joined United in 2019.

"I enjoyed every minute and I want to thank the players and the fans for making me feel so welcome and at home."

She added: "I want to give a special thanks to all the fans who travelled all over the world to chant and support. You guys have been amazing."

Division 1 Feminine side PSG moved for Groenen, who has 92 caps for her country, with the close of the French transfer window looming on Tuesday, 20 September.

The Euro 2017 winner has been reunited with lifelong friend and Netherlands team-mate Lieke Martens, who she played with at German side FCR 2001 Duisburg between 2012 and 2014.

"It's a big change - a big step for my career," said Groenen.

"I came here to win, so I hope to win a lot of trophies this season and I'm very excited about playing in the Champions League."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.