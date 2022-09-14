Close menu
Champions League
AC MilanAC Milan3Dinamo ZagrebDinamo Zagreb1

AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 20Kalulu
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forKrunicat 78'minutes
  • 8TonaliSubstituted forPobegaat 68'minutes
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 78'minutes
  • 10DíazSubstituted forDestat 78'minutes
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 9GiroudSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 21Dest
  • 24Kjaer
  • 30Messias
  • 32Pobega
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 83Mirante
  • 90De Ketelaere
  • 96Jungdal

Dinamo Zagreb

Formation 5-3-2

  • 40Livakovic
  • 2MoharramiSubstituted forSpikicat 63'minutes
  • 13RistovskiSubstituted forDrmicat 78'minutes
  • 37Sutalo
  • 55Peric
  • 14Ljubicic
  • 7Ivanusec
  • 27Misic
  • 5Ademi
  • 9PetkovicSubstituted forBaturinaat 84'minutes
  • 99OrsicBooked at 74minsSubstituted forMarinat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 1Zagorac
  • 3Stefulj
  • 6Lauritsen
  • 10Baturina
  • 11Emreli
  • 12Bockaj
  • 18Drmic
  • 20Marin
  • 28Théophile-Catherine
  • 31Bulat
  • 66Dilaver
  • 77Spikic
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamDinamo Zagreb
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, AC Milan 3, Dinamo Zagreb 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, AC Milan 3, Dinamo Zagreb 1.

  3. Booking

    Antonio Marin (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Davide Calabria (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Antonio Marin (Dinamo Zagreb).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommaso Pobega (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Dario Spikic (Dinamo Zagreb).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sergiño Dest (AC Milan).

  10. Post update

    Robert Ljubicic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Antonio Marin replaces Mislav Orsic.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Martin Baturina replaces Bruno Petkovic.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dario Spikic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josip Drmic.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommaso Pobega.

  16. Post update

    Offside, AC Milan. Sergiño Dest tries a through ball, but Junior Messias is caught offside.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Josip Drmic replaces Stefan Ristovski because of an injury.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Ismaël Bennacer.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Sergiño Dest replaces Brahim Díaz.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Junior Messias replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli11004133
2Liverpool210135-23
3Ajax21015233
4Rangers100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges22005056
2B Leverkusen21012113
3Atl Madrid210123-13
4FC Porto200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22004046
2Barcelona21015323
3Inter Milan21012203
4Viktoria Plzen200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting22005056
2Tottenham21012203
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Marseille200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan21104224
2Dinamo Zagreb210123-13
3RB Salzburg10101101
4Chelsea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk21105234
2Real Madrid11003033
3Celtic201114-31
4RB Leipzig100114-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2B Dortmund11003033
3FC Copenhagen100103-30
4Sevilla100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11002023
2PSG11002113
3Juventus100112-10
4Maccabi Haifa100102-20
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories