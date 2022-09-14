AC Milan v Dinamo Zagreb

Match ends, AC Milan 3, Dinamo Zagreb 1.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Maignan
- 2Calabria
- 20Kalulu
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 4BennacerSubstituted forKrunicat 78'minutes
- 8TonaliSubstituted forPobegaat 68'minutes
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forMessiasat 78'minutes
- 10DíazSubstituted forDestat 78'minutes
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 9GiroudSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 21Dest
- 24Kjaer
- 30Messias
- 32Pobega
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
- 96Jungdal
Dinamo Zagreb
Formation 5-3-2
- 40Livakovic
- 2MoharramiSubstituted forSpikicat 63'minutes
- 13RistovskiSubstituted forDrmicat 78'minutes
- 37Sutalo
- 55Peric
- 14Ljubicic
- 7Ivanusec
- 27Misic
- 5Ademi
- 9PetkovicSubstituted forBaturinaat 84'minutes
- 99OrsicBooked at 74minsSubstituted forMarinat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 1Zagorac
- 3Stefulj
- 6Lauritsen
- 10Baturina
- 11Emreli
- 12Bockaj
- 18Drmic
- 20Marin
- 28Théophile-Catherine
- 31Bulat
- 66Dilaver
- 77Spikic
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 3, Dinamo Zagreb 1.
Booking
Antonio Marin (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Davide Calabria (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Antonio Marin (Dinamo Zagreb).
Post update
Attempt missed. Tommaso Pobega (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Rafael Leão (AC Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dario Spikic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Post update
Foul by Sergiño Dest (AC Milan).
Post update
Robert Ljubicic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Antonio Marin replaces Mislav Orsic.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Martin Baturina replaces Bruno Petkovic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dario Spikic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Josip Drmic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergiño Dest (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rafael Leão (AC Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommaso Pobega.
Post update
Offside, AC Milan. Sergiño Dest tries a through ball, but Junior Messias is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Dinamo Zagreb. Josip Drmic replaces Stefan Ristovski because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Ismaël Bennacer.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Sergiño Dest replaces Brahim Díaz.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Junior Messias replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.