West Ham United survived a late scare as they came from behind to beat Danish side Silkeborg IF and maintain their perfect record in Group B of the Europa Conference League.
The visitors dominated in Demark but fell behind in the fifth minute when Kasper Kusk netted a first-time finish.
The Hammers levelled eight minutes later through a Manuel Lanzini penalty after Maxwel Cornet was fouled in the box.
Gianluca Scamacca completed the turnaround in the 25th minute before a Craig Dawson header had West Ham 3-1 up shortly before half-time.
Silkeborg set up a tense finale with 15 minutes remaining when Soren Tengstedt netted on the rebound from Tonni Adamsen's shot after Jarrod Bowen had squandered possession.
But the Premier League side held on to deny the hosts a first point in the group stage of a European competition.
The result means West Ham stay top of Group B, with Romanian side FCSB drawing 0-0 with Belgium outfit Anderlecht in the group's other fixture.
Hammers flying in Europe despite shaky finish
David Moyes' side have made a poor start to the Premier League season with just one win in six games, but this was their fourth successive win in Europe after victories in qualifying.
On an artificial surface at JYSK Park, the Hammers were heavy favourites against the side who finished third in the Danish Superliga last season.
But they fell behind for a second match on the bounce and could have been pegged back to 2-2 in the first half.
Nicklas Helenius headed into an empty net seconds after Portuguese referee Fabio Verissimo had awarded a soft free-kick for a foul on West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.
After going into a two-goal lead West Ham dominated for much of the second period before Silkeborg added a second, counter-attacking from a Hammers corner.
With the visitors leading 3-2 Aroela pulled off brilliant reaction stop to deny Adamsen an 80th-minute leveller, but the Danes could not create any more meaningful chances and West Ham held on.
Their next test comes in three weeks' time when Moyes' team travel to Anderlecht, who sit two points behind them in second place.
Line-ups
Silkeborg IF
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1Larsen
- 5Sonne
- 20SalquistBooked at 12mins
- 4Felix
- 29EngelSubstituted forKlittenat 45'minutes
- 8Thórdarson
- 14Brink
- 21KlyngeBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLarsenat 62'minutes
- 7KuskSubstituted forJørgensenat 62'minutes
- 10Tengstedt
- 11HeleniusSubstituted forAdamsenat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Østrøm
- 6Mattsson
- 16Hedvall
- 17Larsen
- 18Dahl
- 23Adamsen
- 24Oggesen
- 25Klitten
- 27Jørgensen
- 28Calisir
- 40Busch
West Ham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Areola
- 24Kehrer
- 15Dawson
- 3CresswellBooked at 89mins
- 5Coufal
- 10LanziniSubstituted forCoventryat 90+3'minutes
- 41RiceSubstituted forSoucekat 63'minutes
- 33Emerson
- 11Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forBenrahmaat 63'minutes
- 14CornetSubstituted forFornalsat 86'minutes
- 7ScamaccaSubstituted forBowenat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Fabianski
- 4Zouma
- 8Fornals
- 9Antonio
- 12Downes
- 20Bowen
- 21Ogbonna
- 22Benrahma
- 28Soucek
- 32Coventry
- 35Randolph
- Referee:
- Fábio Veríssimo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Silkeborg IF 2, West Ham United 3.
Post update
Lukas Klitten (Silkeborg IF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
Post update
Attempt missed. Tonni Adamsen (Silkeborg IF) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Sonne.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Conor Coventry replaces Manuel Lanzini.
Booking
Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Maxwel Cornet.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tobias Salquist (Silkeborg IF) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stefán Thórdarson.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen tries a through ball, but Emerson is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tonni Adamsen (Silkeborg IF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mads Larsen with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Silkeborg IF. Joel Felix tries a through ball, but Tonni Adamsen is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Silkeborg IF 2, West Ham United 3. Søren Tengstedt (Silkeborg IF) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tonni Adamsen (Silkeborg IF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Stefán Thórdarson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sebastian Jørgensen (Silkeborg IF) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oliver Sonne.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
Post update
Tobias Salquist (Silkeborg IF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.