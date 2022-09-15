Close menu
Europa Conference League
Silkeborg IFSilkeborg IF2West HamWest Ham United3

Silkeborg IF 2-3 West Ham United: Hammers come from behind in Europa Conference League win

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Manuel Lanzini scores a penalty
Manuel Lanzini's goal from the spot was his first strike of the season

West Ham United survived a late scare as they came from behind to beat Danish side Silkeborg IF and maintain their perfect record in Group B of the Europa Conference League.

The visitors dominated in Demark but fell behind in the fifth minute when Kasper Kusk netted a first-time finish.

The Hammers levelled eight minutes later through a Manuel Lanzini penalty after Maxwel Cornet was fouled in the box.

Gianluca Scamacca completed the turnaround in the 25th minute before a Craig Dawson header had West Ham 3-1 up shortly before half-time.

Silkeborg set up a tense finale with 15 minutes remaining when Soren Tengstedt netted on the rebound from Tonni Adamsen's shot after Jarrod Bowen had squandered possession.

But the Premier League side held on to deny the hosts a first point in the group stage of a European competition.

The result means West Ham stay top of Group B, with Romanian side FCSB drawing 0-0 with Belgium outfit Anderlecht in the group's other fixture.

Hammers flying in Europe despite shaky finish

David Moyes' side have made a poor start to the Premier League season with just one win in six games, but this was their fourth successive win in Europe after victories in qualifying.

On an artificial surface at JYSK Park, the Hammers were heavy favourites against the side who finished third in the Danish Superliga last season.

But they fell behind for a second match on the bounce and could have been pegged back to 2-2 in the first half.

Nicklas Helenius headed into an empty net seconds after Portuguese referee Fabio Verissimo had awarded a soft free-kick for a foul on West Ham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

After going into a two-goal lead West Ham dominated for much of the second period before Silkeborg added a second, counter-attacking from a Hammers corner.

With the visitors leading 3-2 Aroela pulled off brilliant reaction stop to deny Adamsen an 80th-minute leveller, but the Danes could not create any more meaningful chances and West Ham held on.

Their next test comes in three weeks' time when Moyes' team travel to Anderlecht, who sit two points behind them in second place.

Line-ups

Silkeborg IF

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Larsen
  • 5Sonne
  • 20SalquistBooked at 12mins
  • 4Felix
  • 29EngelSubstituted forKlittenat 45'minutes
  • 8Thórdarson
  • 14Brink
  • 21KlyngeBooked at 22minsSubstituted forLarsenat 62'minutes
  • 7KuskSubstituted forJørgensenat 62'minutes
  • 10Tengstedt
  • 11HeleniusSubstituted forAdamsenat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Østrøm
  • 6Mattsson
  • 16Hedvall
  • 17Larsen
  • 18Dahl
  • 23Adamsen
  • 24Oggesen
  • 25Klitten
  • 27Jørgensen
  • 28Calisir
  • 40Busch

West Ham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Areola
  • 24Kehrer
  • 15Dawson
  • 3CresswellBooked at 89mins
  • 5Coufal
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forCoventryat 90+3'minutes
  • 41RiceSubstituted forSoucekat 63'minutes
  • 33Emerson
  • 11Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forBenrahmaat 63'minutes
  • 14CornetSubstituted forFornalsat 86'minutes
  • 7ScamaccaSubstituted forBowenat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 4Zouma
  • 8Fornals
  • 9Antonio
  • 12Downes
  • 20Bowen
  • 21Ogbonna
  • 22Benrahma
  • 28Soucek
  • 32Coventry
  • 35Randolph
Referee:
Fábio Veríssimo

Match Stats

Home TeamSilkeborg IFAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home3
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Silkeborg IF 2, West Ham United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Silkeborg IF 2, West Ham United 3.

  3. Post update

    Lukas Klitten (Silkeborg IF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tonni Adamsen (Silkeborg IF) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Oliver Sonne.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Conor Coventry replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  7. Booking

    Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Maxwel Cornet.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tobias Salquist (Silkeborg IF) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Stefán Thórdarson.

  10. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen tries a through ball, but Maxwel Cornet is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United. Jarrod Bowen tries a through ball, but Emerson is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tonni Adamsen (Silkeborg IF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mads Larsen with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Silkeborg IF. Joel Felix tries a through ball, but Tonni Adamsen is caught offside.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Silkeborg IF 2, West Ham United 3. Søren Tengstedt (Silkeborg IF) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tonni Adamsen (Silkeborg IF) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Stefán Thórdarson.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vladimír Coufal with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sebastian Jørgensen (Silkeborg IF) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Oliver Sonne.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.

  20. Post update

    Tobias Salquist (Silkeborg IF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 15th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir22007076
2Hearts210124-23
3Rigas Futbola Skola201113-21
4Fiorentina201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham22006336
2Anderlecht21101014
3FCSB201113-21
4Silkeborg IF200224-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal22006426
2Lech Poznan21017523
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva201112-11
4Austria Vienna201114-31

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Köln21105324
2Partizan Belgrade20204402
3Nice20202202
4Slovácko201157-21

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar22005146
2Dnipro-121013213
3Apollon Limassol201113-21
4FC Vaduz201114-31

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KAA Gent21103034
2Djurgårdens IF21103214
3Molde201123-11
4Shamrock Rovers201103-31

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slavia Prague21104314
2Sivasspor21102114
3Ballkani201134-11
4CFR Cluj201112-11

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel22004136
2Pyunik21013303
3Zalgiris201101-11
4Slovan Bratislava201102-21
View full Europa Conference League tables

