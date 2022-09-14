Close menu
Europa Conference League
Silkeborg IFSilkeborg IF20:00West HamWest Ham United
Venue: JYSK Park

Silkeborg IF v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Silkeborg's JYSK Park
Silkeborg's JYSK Park has an artificial surface

West Ham boss David Moyes says he might pick a team with Silkeborg's plastic pitch in mind in their Europa Conference League match at JYSK Park.

The Hammers beat Romanian side FCSB 3-1 in their group opener, while Danes Silkeborg lost to Anderlecht.

Defenders Aaron Cresswell and Craig Dawson are just returning from injury.

"It's given me some thoughts. We respect that it's an artificial pitch, we have some decisions to make," said Moyes.

"We'll have a look at Craig and Aaron and check out what's best for them with the surface and everything. They have done a bit of training.

"It's something we have to work with and do the best we can."

Defender Ben Johnson is still injured but midfielder Tomas Soucek and forward Maxwel Cornet are available after knocks.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir11004043
2Rigas Futbola Skola10101101
3Fiorentina10101101
4Hearts100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham11003123
2Anderlecht11001013
3Silkeborg IF100101-10
4FCSB100113-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11004313
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva10100001
3Austria Vienna10100001
4Lech Poznan100134-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partizan Belgrade10103301
2Slovácko10103301
3Köln10101101
4Nice10101101

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar11001013
2Apollon Limassol10100001
3FC Vaduz10100001
4Dnipro-1100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Djurgårdens IF10100001
2Molde10100001
3Shamrock Rovers10100001
4KAA Gent10100001

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj10101101
2Slavia Prague10101101
3Ballkani10101101
4Sivasspor10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Basel11003123
2Zalgiris10100001
3Slovan Bratislava10100001
4Pyunik100113-20
View full Europa Conference League tables

