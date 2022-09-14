Last updated on .From the section Irish

David McDaid joined Ballymena United from Larne in the transfer window

Ballymena United held off a comeback by Championship side Ards to reach the last 16 of the NI League Cup with a 4-2 win in extra-time.

David McDaid and Josh Kelly put the Irish Premiership side into a two-goal lead by half-time at Clandeboye Park.

However Eamon Scannell pulled a goal back for Ards before Daniel Reynolds equalised in stoppage time.

Ballymena had the final say when McDaid grabbed his second of the match and David Parkhouse rounded out the win.

Summer signing McDaid opened the scoring on 21 minutes and a strike by Kelly 10 minutes later put Ballymena in a comfortable position in Bangor.

Scannell's goal brought Ards back into the game early in the second half before Reynolds rounded off a counter attack to bring Matthew Tipton's men level in injury-time.

However, McDaid scored from 25 yards in the first half of extra-time to restore Ballymena's lead before Parkhouse added a fourth.

McDaid missed an opportunity to secure his hat-trick when his late penalty was saved by Alex Moore but Ballymena held on to progress.

The match was the final second-round encounter after 15 ties were played on Tuesday. Holders Cliftonville progressed while Irish Premiership side Crusaders were knocked out of the competition by Championship outfit Dundela at Wilgar Park.