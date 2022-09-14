Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Groenen joined Manchester United from FFC Frankfurt in 2019

Manchester United midfielder Jackie Groenen is close to agreeing a deal to join Paris St-Germain.

The Netherlands international has attracted heavy interest this summer with her contract due to expire in 2023.

Groenen, 27, has been a target for PSG for several months but Manchester United have been reluctant to sell her.

A deal between the clubs would need to be agreed before the French transfer deadline on Tuesday, 20 September.

It is understood Groenen met PSG representatives in France this week.

When asked for an update on Groenen's situation last week, Manchester United manager Marc Skinner said: "Every player can be available at any point if everything is met at the right time.

"What I'm trying to stress is, we are going to make sure that if players sign contracts, brilliant, if they don't sign contracts, we'll have people in places so that our club won't stand still and will always keep progressing."

Skinner added Manchester United already have plans for recruitment in the January transfer window.