The Premier League resumes on Friday after matches were postponed last weekend

All Premier League matches will begin with a minute's silence this weekend as part of tributes to the Queen.

It will be followed by the national anthem and after 70 minutes fans will be invited to applaud, a reference to the Queen's 70-year reign.

Big screens and advertising boards will also display tributes while flags at the stadiums will fly at half mast.

Seven English top-flight matches will take place this weekend, the first games since the Queen's death.

Last weekend's fixtures were postponed as a mark of respect.

Chelsea's home game with Liverpool and Leeds United's trip to Manchester United, both scheduled for this weekend, will not take place because of logistical issues around the Queen's funeral.

Brighton against Crystal Palace had already been called off because of rail strikes and remains postponed.

On Tuesday, UK football resumed with 30 EFL games and Liverpool and Tottenham's Champions League matches, where tributes were respectfully observed.

The 'period of silence' at Anfield lasted for about 30 seconds and was observed by all but a handful of those in the stadium

At almost all Football League matches the national anthem was played. A 'period of silence' was held at EFL games as well as Liverpool and Tottenham's Champions League matches.

There are a further six EFL matches on Wednesday, while Chelsea, Manchester City and Rangers are all in Champions League action.

The first Premier League matches of the weekend are on Friday as Aston Villa host Southampton and Fulham travel to Nottingham Forest.