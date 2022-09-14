Last updated on .From the section Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town have sacked head coach Danny Schofield after just one win from his nine games in charge.

Schofield was promoted from the coaching staff after his predecessor Carlos Corberan resigned in July.

The Terriers finished third in the Championship last season and were beaten in the play-off final by Nottingham Forest.

However, they lost seven of Schofield's nine matches and are 23rd, already five points adrift of safety.

More to follow.