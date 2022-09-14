Last updated on .From the section Football

Gonzalo Higuain scored 31 goals in 75 games for Argentina

Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in Inter Miami's 2-1 home win over Columbus Crew, with his goals on different days because of a two-hour weather delay.

Former Chelsea loan striker Higuain, 34, gave Miami a 25th-minute lead after the 8pm start on Tuesday.

Cucho Hernandez equalised, but the match was then delayed by a lightning storm.

It restarted at 11.35pm, with Higuain scoring a 82nd-minute winner at 12:13am on Wednesday.

Phil Neville's Miami side are two points off the final play-off sport in the Eastern Conference.

Ex-Real Madrid and Napoli centre-forward Higuain has scored 10 of his 12 goals this season in the past 13 games.