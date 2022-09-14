Gonzalo Higuain: Inter Miami striker scores on different days after lightning storm delay
Last updated on .From the section Football
Gonzalo Higuain scored twice in Inter Miami's 2-1 home win over Columbus Crew, with his goals on different days because of a two-hour weather delay.
Former Chelsea loan striker Higuain, 34, gave Miami a 25th-minute lead after the 8pm start on Tuesday.
Cucho Hernandez equalised, but the match was then delayed by a lightning storm.
It restarted at 11.35pm, with Higuain scoring a 82nd-minute winner at 12:13am on Wednesday.
Phil Neville's Miami side are two points off the final play-off sport in the Eastern Conference.
Ex-Real Madrid and Napoli centre-forward Higuain has scored 10 of his 12 goals this season in the past 13 games.