Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Mark Attanasio (left) has owned Major League Baseball team the Milwaukee Brewers since 2004

Norwich City have confirmed Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio has joined the board of directors after buying a minority shareholding in the club.

The 64-year-old American was given approval for his purchase of long-serving director Michael Foulger's 15.9% stake at a meeting on Tuesday.

He will join majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones on the board at the Championship club.

Foulger will step down from his position at the end of the season.

He joined the Canaries alongside Smith and Wynn in 1996 and will take up a new role as honorary vice-president.

Foulger said it had been a "difficult" decision to sell his stake but felt he had done all he could for an "amazing football club".

Attanasio, who the club said had bought shares from "a variety of holders", including Foulger, has been involved with Major League Baseball team the Brewers for 17 years and watched Norwich's final game of last season - a 5-0 defeat by Tottenham - after relegation from the Premier League had already been confirmed.

"It's really exciting. I feel that there are so many parallels between what we have at the Milwaukee Brewers and Norwich City," he said.

"Both clubs have long-time, passionate family ownership and a community that is really attached to the team.

"I've been out to the city and spent time around the club and the energy was intoxicating. Delia and Michael are very much in charge. I have a seat on the board and hopefully I can help contribute towards Norwich City being successful."

Attanasio will take his place on the board immediately with Smith and Jones "really excited" about the club's future, describing his arrival as "breath of fresh air".

"We care passionately about the football club and are confident that this will be right for all involved," they said.

"Our club is being run excellently, so we don't expect any big changes. We look forward to collaborating with Mark and his team as they learn more about our club and we gain insights from their relevant expertise."