Arsenal's league game with Manchester City, originally set for 19 October, has been postponed to allow the rearrangement of the Gunners' Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven.

Arsenal's game against PSV was set for Thursday, but "severe limitations on police resources" after Queen Elizabeth II's death prompted the postponement.

Arsenal will now play the Dutch side on 20 October.

The Premier League said it would find a new date "in due course".

