The players of Rangers and Napoli observed a minute's silence at Ibrox

Rangers played the national anthem and held a minute's silence before their Champions League tie with Napoli to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Uefa did not grant a request from the Ibrox club - and Chelsea and Manchester City - to air 'God Save the King' before their matches, however Rangers played a version of it 10 minutes before kick-off in Glasgow.

European football's governing body had said they want a "consistent pre-match ceremony without any celebratory activities across all UK venues".

However after the silence, the Ibrox crowd joined in song as the music was played, having displayed a tifo commemorating the Queen that took up one end of the stadium.

There was no period of reflection before Celtic's Champions League tie with Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

Uefa said clubs could ask for a silence before kick-off but no request was forthcoming, with Celtic - like Rangers and their respective opponents - instead wearing black armbands.

The Ukrainian hosts, playing on neutral soil, were granted permission to display anti-war messages on screens at Legia Warsaw's stadium before kick-off.