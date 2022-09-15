Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Who would you choose for an All-Star north versus south Premier League game?

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly thinks a US-style 'all-star game' would be a good idea for the Premier League - with a possible 'north v south' game - and we asked you to pick what those line-ups would look like.

For the purposes of this selector, we grouped midlands teams into 10 'north' Premier League sides, with 10 from London and the south.

Your north XI came entirely from Manchester City and Liverpool players. The top 16 most selected players came from those sides. City's Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne were in more than 90% of teams.

There was more of a split of teams in the south XI, with Tottenham's Harry Kane the most selected player. Arsenal's William Saliba made the cut despite only having made six Premier League appearances.

