Christopher Atherton played in this summer's SuperCupNI for Glenavon

Northern Irish schoolboy Christopher Atherton became the youngest senior footballer in the United Kingdom at 13 years and 329 days old when he played for Glenavon on Tuesday.

The teenager came on as a second-half substitute in their 6-0 win over Dollingstown in the League Cup.

And he made a quick impact, providing an assist for Glenavon's sixth goal.

Atherton breaks a 42-year-old record set by Eamon Collins, who played for Blackpool aged 14 years and 323 days.

Collins made his Blackpool debut on 9 September 1980.