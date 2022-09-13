Last updated on .From the section Irish

Christopher Atherton played in this summer's SuperCupNI for Glenavon

Northern Irish schoolboy Christopher Atherton became the youngest senior footballer in the UK at 13 years and 329 days old.

The teenager came on as a second-half substitute in for Glenavon in their 6-0 win over Dollingstown in the League Cup on Tuesday.

His appearance breaks a 42-year-old record set by Eamon Collins, who made his Blackpool debut aged 14 years and 323 days.

Atherton was involved in the action, providing an assist for Glenavon's sixth goal.

Collins made his Blackpool debut on 9 September 1980.