Celtic 'will get their rewards' for Euro displays

As Celtic left the Stadion Wojska Polskiego, their captain was talking about wanting to arrive.

"We spoke about it as a group that we want to arrive and the only way to do that is to get points," said Callum McGregor.

A five-year hiatus from the Champions League was brought to a glittering end with a 3-0 defeat at home to holders Real Madrid last week. Plaudits were earned, but not points as the Scottish Champions then turned to Shakhtar Donetsk.

In Warsaw, a 1-1 draw was claimed, but in truth, it could and probably should have been more given the amount of chances created.

But, with a point on the board, how have Celtic performed so far, and what is to come?

Pushing, plaudits & a point

When the group was drawn, Celtic supporters would have been salivating. A date with glitterati in Real, being paired with a Shakhtar side playing their home games in Poland, and a RB Leipzig team Rangers toppled last year in the Europa League.

Against Real, Ange Postecoglou's side flew out the traps in a first half full of chances, including a McGregor effort off an upright. In the end, Real motored away, with the Celtic manager citing his frustration that his team didn't push them further.

Jump forward a week and the chances were still flowing against the Ukrainians. Reo Hatate's deflected effort was the only one to find the net, though, with Kyogo Furuhashi, Greg Taylor, David Turnbull and Giorgios Giakoumakis all going close.

Of Celtic's 16 efforts, only six were on target. Their shot accuracy was down at 37.5% despite 12 coming inside the box, with 37 touches in the opposition's penalty area highlighting how much they flirted with adding to their lead.

A diagram of all the shots Celtic peppered at Shakhtar's goal

These figures are in contrast to blistering domestic form, in which they have scored 25 goals in six Scottish Premiership matches. While a step up in opposition will account for some of this, Giakoumakis missing while unmarked in the box was one glaring effort which should have been converted.

"I thought second half we were really good and created four or five big chances," said McGregor. "The next stage is to put one of those away and win the game, but this gives us belief and hopefully that will be there in the games to come."

A three-way fight for third?

Despite coming into the group as a pot four team, Celtic would have been confident that at least a third-place finish was within reach, with RB Leipzig more than likely to get second.

However, the Germans' 4-1 home humbling by Shakhtar on matchday one left the door ajar for the Ukrainians and Celtic to elbow their way into the mix. That's why there will be more than a tinge of frustration three points weren't claimed in Poland.

Despite leaving it late against the Leipzig, Real are where everyone expected them to be at the summit of Group F with six points from six. Let's assume they'll stay there.

Celtic's campaign will be made or broken by the time they head to the Bernabeu on match day six, you'd have thought.

A double header against bottom-placed Leipzig, starting in Germany in three weeks, will be a key marker for Postecoglou's team, especially given Shakhtar will be in the midst of two games against Real.

If they can prevent Leipzig winning and claim three points in Glasgow, it will be a significant step towards some sort of knockout football.

Then it'll be up to the Ukrainians to do what they've never managed before - stop Celtic beating them at Parkhead. Easy, eh?

"Tonight will give us another bit to believe we can get something in the group," insisted McGregor. "A point is a good result when you come here away.

"Obviously the home fixtures will always be important but to get something on the board tonight was really vital too, and another stage for us to go a little bit more.

"It's just another little marker we can work towards and hopefully the next round of fixtures we can go and get that win."