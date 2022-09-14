Close menu
Champions League
ChelseaChelsea1RB SalzburgFC Red Bull Salzburg1

Chelsea 1-1 FC Red Bull Salzburg: Hosts held to draw on Potter's first outing as manager

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling has scored four goals in eight appearances this season for Chelsea

Graham Potter began his Chelsea reign with a draw against RB Salzburg, leaving his side with an uphill task to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.

In his competition debut, the former Brighton boss picked Raheem Sterling as an advanced wing-back but saw the gamble pay off when the forward curled into the bottom corner shortly after the break.

It was a much-improved performance from Chelsea's defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Group E game last week, which spelled the end for former manager Thomas Tuchel.

But Matthias Jaissle's well-drilled Austrian side got an equaliser on 75 minutes when Thiago Silva missed a tackle, allowing Noah Okafor to clip in Junior Adamu's low cross.

That goal highlighted the risks involved in Potter's positive approach, with Sterling and Marc Cucurella caught out of position. But the hosts could have earned victory when Reece James fired over from a free-kick and substitute Hakim Ziyech almost headed in at the back post.

Following AC Milan's earlier 3-1 win over Zagreb, Chelsea sit bottom of Group E after two games with the Serie A champions up next at Stamford Bridge on 5 October.

Potter-ball shows risks and rewards

Potter was appointed six days ago, and following a week which he called a "whirlwind" got his first taste of Champions League football, having never seen the competition before in the flesh.

There have been questions about his credentials, having managed for only three years in the Premier League with Brighton. And although it was a positive display from his side and they wasted several good chances late on with Armando Broja also firing over, he will now realise he has to quickly turn things around in Europe after Chelsea's poor start to the season.

The 47-year-old, who watched in a black suit as Stamford Bridge observed impeccably a minute's silence to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, quickly established his own stamp on the team by dropping Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ben Chilwell from the side that lost at Dinamo Zagreb last week.

That saw Silva and Cucurella make up a back three with Cesar Azpilicueta, but the biggest surprise was seeing Sterling at left wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation.

That may have been too simplistic, though, as the forward was stationed way up the pitch for the most part and twice wasted good chances at the back post in the first half.

The closest the two teams came to opening the scoring before the break came within a minute of each other. Mason Mount sliced a shot inches wide of the post after another deep run and cross from Cucurella, before Benjamin Sesko had a curling effort tipped around the post by Kepa Arrizabalaga after Sterling gave the ball away.

But the England international made up for that mistake and showed why he was positioned so far up the pitch three minutes after the break.

Reece James started the move on the right flank with a powerful run and fed Mount, whose low cross was miscontrolled by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Fortunately, Sterling took a measured touch before finding the inside of the post for this fourth of the season.

At that stage Chelsea began to control the game and looked like they would add to their lead.

However, the desire to play in Salzburg's half backfired when both Sterling and Cucurella were dispossessed near the halfway line, leading to the equaliser.

Once the ball was played wide of Silva, he seemed as if he would close down Adamu and avert danger.

But the normally reliable Brazilian missed the tackle, with Okafor adding to the goal he scored against AC Milan in Salzburg's draw last week.

There were plenty of chances for Chelsea to take the lead again as Potter made five substitutes in search of a goal.

But the Austrian champions held on after Ziyech and Broja were wasteful.

Player of the match

AdamuJunior Adamu

with an average of 7.36

Chelsea

  1. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    6.34

  2. Squad number24Player nameJames
    Average rating

    5.87

  3. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    5.70

  4. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    5.51

  5. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    5.42

  6. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    5.38

  7. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    5.20

  8. Squad number18Player nameBroja
    Average rating

    5.17

  9. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    5.06

  10. Squad number12Player nameLoftus-Cheek
    Average rating

    5.05

  11. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    4.92

  12. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    4.91

  13. Squad number9Player nameAubameyang
    Average rating

    4.74

  14. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    4.71

  15. Squad number10Player namePulisic
    Average rating

    4.21

  16. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    4.04

FC Red Bull Salzburg

  1. Squad number9Player nameAdamu
    Average rating

    7.36

  2. Squad number8Player nameKameri
    Average rating

    7.09

  3. Squad number77Player nameOkafor
    Average rating

    6.93

  4. Squad number20Player nameKoïta
    Average rating

    6.88

  5. Squad number95Player nameBernardo
    Average rating

    6.82

  6. Squad number30Player nameSesko
    Average rating

    6.72

  7. Squad number13Player nameSeiwald
    Average rating

    6.72

  8. Squad number27Player nameGourna-Douath
    Average rating

    6.70

  9. Squad number17Player nameUlmer
    Average rating

    6.62

  10. Squad number7Player nameCapaldo
    Average rating

    6.60

  11. Squad number31Player namePavlovic
    Average rating

    6.59

  12. Squad number14Player nameKjærgaard
    Average rating

    6.54

  13. Squad number21Player nameSucic
    Average rating

    6.54

  14. Squad number18Player nameKöhn
    Average rating

    6.51

  15. Squad number70Player nameDedic
    Average rating

    6.49

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 24JamesBooked at 79mins
  • 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forZiyechat 82'minutes
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 32Cucurella
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forGallagherat 81'minutes
  • 5Jorginho
  • 19Mount
  • 29HavertzSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 66'minutes
  • 17SterlingSubstituted forPulisicat 84'minutes
  • 9AubameyangSubstituted forBrojaat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Pulisic
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 18Broja
  • 20Zakaria
  • 21Chilwell
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 33Fofana

RB Salzburg

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 18Köhn
  • 70Dedic
  • 95Bernardo
  • 31PavlovicBooked at 77mins
  • 17UlmerBooked at 78mins
  • 7CapaldoBooked at 89mins
  • 13Seiwald
  • 21SucicSubstituted forKameriat 70'minutes
  • 14KjærgaardSubstituted forGourna-Douathat 45'minutes
  • 30SeskoSubstituted forAdamuat 70'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 77OkaforSubstituted forKoïtaat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mantl
  • 2Van der Brempt
  • 4Piatkowski
  • 6Baidoo
  • 8Kameri
  • 9Adamu
  • 20Koïta
  • 23Simic
  • 24Diarra
  • 27Gourna-Douath
  • 33Walke
Referee:
Ivan Kruzliak
Attendance:
38,818

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home17
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Armando Broja (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nicolas Seiwald.

  6. Booking

    Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  7. Post update

    Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  9. Post update

    Hand ball by Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Sékou Koïta replaces Noah Okafor.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Christian Pulisic replaces Raheem Sterling.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Armando Broja.

  14. Post update

    Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces César Azpilicueta.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces Mateo Kovacic.

  17. Post update

    Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Noah Okafor tries a through ball, but Dijon Kameri is caught offside.

  18. Booking

    Reece James (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).

  20. Post update

    Lucas Gourna-Douath (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli22007166
2Liverpool210135-23
3Ajax21015233
4Rangers200207-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges22005056
2B Leverkusen21012113
3Atl Madrid210123-13
4FC Porto200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22004046
2Barcelona21015323
3Inter Milan21012203
4Viktoria Plzen200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting22005056
2Tottenham21012203
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Marseille200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan21104224
2Dinamo Zagreb210123-13
3RB Salzburg20202202
4Chelsea201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22005056
2Shakhtar Donetsk21105234
3Celtic201114-31
4RB Leipzig200216-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2B Dortmund21014223
3FC Copenhagen201103-31
4Sevilla201104-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22005236
2Benfica22004136
3Juventus200224-20
4Maccabi Haifa200215-40
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport