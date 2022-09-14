Match ends, Chelsea 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1.
Graham Potter began his Chelsea reign with a draw against RB Salzburg, leaving his side with an uphill task to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages.
In his competition debut, the former Brighton boss picked Raheem Sterling as an advanced wing-back but saw the gamble pay off when the forward curled into the bottom corner shortly after the break.
It was a much-improved performance from Chelsea's defeat by Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Group E game last week, which spelled the end for former manager Thomas Tuchel.
But Matthias Jaissle's well-drilled Austrian side got an equaliser on 75 minutes when Thiago Silva missed a tackle, allowing Noah Okafor to clip in Junior Adamu's low cross.
That goal highlighted the risks involved in Potter's positive approach, with Sterling and Marc Cucurella caught out of position. But the hosts could have earned victory when Reece James fired over from a free-kick and substitute Hakim Ziyech almost headed in at the back post.
Following AC Milan's earlier 3-1 win over Zagreb, Chelsea sit bottom of Group E after two games with the Serie A champions up next at Stamford Bridge on 5 October.
Potter-ball shows risks and rewards
Potter was appointed six days ago, and following a week which he called a "whirlwind" got his first taste of Champions League football, having never seen the competition before in the flesh.
There have been questions about his credentials, having managed for only three years in the Premier League with Brighton. And although it was a positive display from his side and they wasted several good chances late on with Armando Broja also firing over, he will now realise he has to quickly turn things around in Europe after Chelsea's poor start to the season.
The 47-year-old, who watched in a black suit as Stamford Bridge observed impeccably a minute's silence to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, quickly established his own stamp on the team by dropping Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Ben Chilwell from the side that lost at Dinamo Zagreb last week.
That saw Silva and Cucurella make up a back three with Cesar Azpilicueta, but the biggest surprise was seeing Sterling at left wing-back in a 3-4-3 formation.
That may have been too simplistic, though, as the forward was stationed way up the pitch for the most part and twice wasted good chances at the back post in the first half.
The closest the two teams came to opening the scoring before the break came within a minute of each other. Mason Mount sliced a shot inches wide of the post after another deep run and cross from Cucurella, before Benjamin Sesko had a curling effort tipped around the post by Kepa Arrizabalaga after Sterling gave the ball away.
But the England international made up for that mistake and showed why he was positioned so far up the pitch three minutes after the break.
Reece James started the move on the right flank with a powerful run and fed Mount, whose low cross was miscontrolled by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Fortunately, Sterling took a measured touch before finding the inside of the post for this fourth of the season.
At that stage Chelsea began to control the game and looked like they would add to their lead.
However, the desire to play in Salzburg's half backfired when both Sterling and Cucurella were dispossessed near the halfway line, leading to the equaliser.
Once the ball was played wide of Silva, he seemed as if he would close down Adamu and avert danger.
But the normally reliable Brazilian missed the tackle, with Okafor adding to the goal he scored against AC Milan in Salzburg's draw last week.
There were plenty of chances for Chelsea to take the lead again as Potter made five substitutes in search of a goal.
But the Austrian champions held on after Ziyech and Broja were wasteful.
Player of the match
AdamuJunior Adamu
Line-ups
Chelsea
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 24JamesBooked at 79mins
- 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forZiyechat 82'minutes
- 6Thiago Silva
- 32Cucurella
- 8KovacicSubstituted forGallagherat 81'minutes
- 5Jorginho
- 19Mount
- 29HavertzSubstituted forLoftus-Cheekat 66'minutes
- 17SterlingSubstituted forPulisicat 84'minutes
- 9AubameyangSubstituted forBrojaat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Pulisic
- 12Loftus-Cheek
- 13Bettinelli
- 14Chalobah
- 18Broja
- 20Zakaria
- 21Chilwell
- 22Ziyech
- 23Gallagher
- 26Koulibaly
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 33Fofana
RB Salzburg
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 18Köhn
- 70Dedic
- 95Bernardo
- 31PavlovicBooked at 77mins
- 17UlmerBooked at 78mins
- 7CapaldoBooked at 89mins
- 13Seiwald
- 21SucicSubstituted forKameriat 70'minutes
- 14KjærgaardSubstituted forGourna-Douathat 45'minutes
- 30SeskoSubstituted forAdamuat 70'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 77OkaforSubstituted forKoïtaat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Mantl
- 2Van der Brempt
- 4Piatkowski
- 6Baidoo
- 8Kameri
- 9Adamu
- 20Koïta
- 23Simic
- 24Diarra
- 27Gourna-Douath
- 33Walke
- Referee:
- Ivan Kruzliak
- Attendance:
- 38,818
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Mount with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Armando Broja (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Conor Gallagher.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Nicolas Seiwald.
Booking
Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Hand ball by Nicolás Capaldo (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Pulisic.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Sékou Koïta replaces Noah Okafor.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Christian Pulisic replaces Raheem Sterling.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Armando Broja.
Post update
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Marc Cucurella.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Hakim Ziyech replaces César Azpilicueta.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea. Conor Gallagher replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Post update
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Noah Okafor tries a through ball, but Dijon Kameri is caught offside.
Booking
Reece James (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Reece James (Chelsea).
Post update
Lucas Gourna-Douath (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.