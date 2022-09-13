Close menu
Champions League
Chelsea v RB Salzburg
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v FC Red Bull Salzburg: Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante out

'So far it has been really, really positive' - Potter takes over at Chelsea

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder N'Golo Kante will miss Graham Potter's first game in charge when Chelsea face RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Chelsea welcome Salzburg to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday after losing their opening Group E game to Dinamo Zagreb - Thomas Tuchel's last match as manager.

Kante, 31, is absent with a hamstring injury while Mendy, 30, missed the defeat by Zagreb with a knee problem.

Potter, 47, is expected to otherwise have a full squad to choose from.

Chelsea's new boss will be managing in Europe's elite competition for the first time, having previously taken Ostersund from the fourth tier in Sweden to the Europa League.

"It's a good time for me to get into the dugout," said Potter. "My experiences in the Champions League are just at supporter level.

"But obviously I've experienced the Europa League with Ostersund, winning at Galatasaray and getting through the group stage.

"Wherever we would start it would be a heck of an introduction, wherever we start it's going to be brilliant, so why not start here?"

RB Salzburg boss Matthias Jaissle was expecting to take on old friend Tuchel, but has instead switched his preparation to the former Brighton boss.

"It's a bit of a pity - I know him personally," said Jaissle of Tuchel. "But we had to be professionals. We haven't seen any games of the new manager with Chelsea, but we know about their individual quality.

"We have analysed their character and the new manager with ideas from (his) old club. We are very well prepared.

"It was incredible, just the drive here, to go through London, to come here to here to the stadium, to soak up the atmosphere, it's something incredible - it's a dream come true for me."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 14th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11004043
2Napoli11004133
3Liverpool100114-30
4Rangers100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2Club Bruges11001013
3FC Porto100112-10
4B Leverkusen100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich11002023
2Barcelona11005143
3Inter Milan210112-13
4Viktoria Plzen200216-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting21103034
2Tottenham21102024
3Marseille100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11001013
2AC Milan10101101
3RB Salzburg10101101
4Chelsea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11004133
2Real Madrid11003033
3RB Leipzig100114-30
4Celtic100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2B Dortmund11003033
3FC Copenhagen100103-30
4Sevilla100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11002023
2PSG11002113
3Juventus100112-10
4Maccabi Haifa100102-20
View full Champions League tables

