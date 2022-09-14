Match ends, Manchester City 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Erling Haaland's magnificent strike capped a dramatic Manchester City comeback and condemned former club Borussia Dortmund to a painful Champions League defeat at Etihad Stadium.
City struggled against a composed Dortmund, who took the lead when the outstanding Jude Bellingham glanced home Marco Reus' cross after 56 minutes.
Pep Guardiola's side toiled in search of inspiration and found the equaliser with 10 minutes left when defender John Stones fired a powerful shot past Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer.
Inevitably, it was left to Haaland to produce a truly special moment four minutes later, showing outstanding athleticism to soar through the air and score from Joao Cancelo's cross.
Haaland's moment of magic
Haaland had been kept relatively quiet by his former Dortmund team-mates but this special striker still made the defining, spectacular contribution as City came from behind to win.
The young Norwegian was on the margins of the game but had posted a warning with a shot that struck the outside of the post minutes before scoring.
Stones' equaliser, struck with plenty of force but met with little obstruction from the strangely static keeper Meyer, shifted the emphasis of a game in which Dortmund's calm defence, marshalled by the veteran Mats Hummels and with Bellingham pulling the strings in midfield, left City frustrated.
City suddenly sensed a winner but it was still something special when Haaland took off into the air to meet Cancelo's cross with his outstretched left foot to divert the ball past a disbelieving Meyer.
It brought a broad smile to the face of his father, former City midfield man Alf-Inge, watching in the stands. He re-enacted the moment but, understandably, without his son's elasticity and elegance.
Haaland's goal was his 13th of the season and his 26th in 21 Champions League games.
City's fans rejoiced as this was exactly the sort of moment the 22-year-old was signed for, to decide big Champions League games that looked to be getting away from them.
It means City now have a maximum return from two games and a striker every team in the competition will fear.
Bellingham's show of class
Bellingham embraced his former Dortmund team-mate Haaland, the pain of defeat mixed with a resigned smile at the world-class goal that undid so much good work by the Bundesliga side.
It was mutual admiration as Haaland will have appreciated the sheer class of the 19-year-old England midfielder, who was the game's most significant presence until City launched that late turnaround.
Bellingham demonstrates a maturity beyond his years with the perfect range of passing, composure and also an eye for a goal as he reacted quicker than City's defenders to divert Reus' cross past Ederson.
Gareth Southgate names his next England squad on Thursday. Bellingham is now producing a growing body of evidence to suggest he must be a starter ahead of Kalvin Phillips, who has barely played since moving to City from Leeds United.
And he was certainly more impressive than the disappointing Jack Grealish, who could have had no complaints when he was substituted as City manager Guardiola tried to get his side back into the game after Dortmund took the lead.
Player of the match
BellinghamJude Bellingham
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number4Player namePhillipsAverage rating
6.46
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number17Player nameDe BruyneAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number47Player nameFodenAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number7Player nameJoão CanceloAverage rating
5.92
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
5.82
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
5.58
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
5.50
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
5.41
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
5.26
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
4.81
Borussia Dortmund
Avg
- Squad number22Player nameBellinghamAverage rating
8.16
- Squad number11Player nameReusAverage rating
7.05
- Squad number15Player nameHummelsAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number7Player nameReynaAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number25Player nameSüleAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number13Player nameRaphaël GuerreiroAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number21Player nameMalenAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number23Player nameCanAverage rating
6.61
- Squad number6Player nameÖzcanAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number24Player nameMeunierAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number20Player nameModesteAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number33Player nameMeyerAverage rating
6.34
- Squad number4Player nameSchlotterbeckAverage rating
5.63
- Squad number27Player nameAdeyemiAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number18Player nameMoukokoAverage rating
5.38
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 5Stones
- 25Akanji
- 6Aké
- 7Cancelo
- 17De Bruyne
- 16RodriBooked at 53mins
- 8GündoganSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 58'minutes
- 26MahrezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 58'minutes
- 9HaalandSubstituted forPhillipsat 90+2'minutes
- 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins
Substitutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 4Phillips
- 18Ortega
- 19Álvarez
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 21Gómez
- 33Carson
- 47Foden
- 80Palmer
- 82Lewis
- 97Wilson-Esbrand
B Dortmund
Formation 4-3-3
- 33Meyer
- 24MeunierBooked at 90mins
- 25Süle
- 15Hummels
- 13Guerreiro
- 22Bellingham
- 23Can
- 6ÖzcanBooked at 88minsSubstituted forAdeyemiat 88'minutes
- 7ReynaSubstituted forMalenat 62'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 20ModesteSubstituted forSchlotterbeckat 78'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forMoukokoat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Schlotterbeck
- 10T Hazard
- 17Wolf
- 18Moukoko
- 19Brandt
- 21Malen
- 27Adeyemi
- 30Passlack
- 36Rothe
- 38Unbehaun
- 44Coulibaly
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.
Booking
Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Phil Foden (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).
Post update
Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips replaces Erling Haaland.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.
Post update
Attempt saved. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Stones.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Karim Adeyemi replaces Salih Özcan.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Marco Reus.
Booking
Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. John Stones (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Booking
Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund).