Close menu
Champions League
Man CityManchester City2B DortmundBorussia Dortmund1

Manchester City 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Erling Haaland scores winner as hosts come from behind

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland was frustrated for long periods against his former team-mates

Erling Haaland's magnificent strike capped a dramatic Manchester City comeback and condemned former club Borussia Dortmund to a painful Champions League defeat at Etihad Stadium.

City struggled against a composed Dortmund, who took the lead when the outstanding Jude Bellingham glanced home Marco Reus' cross after 56 minutes.

Pep Guardiola's side toiled in search of inspiration and found the equaliser with 10 minutes left when defender John Stones fired a powerful shot past Dortmund keeper Alexander Meyer.

Inevitably, it was left to Haaland to produce a truly special moment four minutes later, showing outstanding athleticism to soar through the air and score from Joao Cancelo's cross.

Haaland's moment of magic

Haaland had been kept relatively quiet by his former Dortmund team-mates but this special striker still made the defining, spectacular contribution as City came from behind to win.

The young Norwegian was on the margins of the game but had posted a warning with a shot that struck the outside of the post minutes before scoring.

Stones' equaliser, struck with plenty of force but met with little obstruction from the strangely static keeper Meyer, shifted the emphasis of a game in which Dortmund's calm defence, marshalled by the veteran Mats Hummels and with Bellingham pulling the strings in midfield, left City frustrated.

City suddenly sensed a winner but it was still something special when Haaland took off into the air to meet Cancelo's cross with his outstretched left foot to divert the ball past a disbelieving Meyer.

It brought a broad smile to the face of his father, former City midfield man Alf-Inge, watching in the stands. He re-enacted the moment but, understandably, without his son's elasticity and elegance.

Haaland's goal was his 13th of the season and his 26th in 21 Champions League games.

City's fans rejoiced as this was exactly the sort of moment the 22-year-old was signed for, to decide big Champions League games that looked to be getting away from them.

It means City now have a maximum return from two games and a striker every team in the competition will fear.

Bellingham's show of class

Bellingham embraced his former Dortmund team-mate Haaland, the pain of defeat mixed with a resigned smile at the world-class goal that undid so much good work by the Bundesliga side.

It was mutual admiration as Haaland will have appreciated the sheer class of the 19-year-old England midfielder, who was the game's most significant presence until City launched that late turnaround.

Bellingham demonstrates a maturity beyond his years with the perfect range of passing, composure and also an eye for a goal as he reacted quicker than City's defenders to divert Reus' cross past Ederson.

Gareth Southgate names his next England squad on Thursday. Bellingham is now producing a growing body of evidence to suggest he must be a starter ahead of Kalvin Phillips, who has barely played since moving to City from Leeds United.

And he was certainly more impressive than the disappointing Jack Grealish, who could have had no complaints when he was substituted as City manager Guardiola tried to get his side back into the game after Dortmund took the lead.

Player of the match

BellinghamJude Bellingham

with an average of 8.16

Manchester City

  1. Squad number9Player nameHaaland
    Average rating

    6.81

  2. Squad number4Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.46

  3. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.44

  4. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    6.31

  5. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    6.19

  6. Squad number47Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    6.18

  7. Squad number7Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    5.92

  8. Squad number19Player nameÁlvarez
    Average rating

    5.82

  9. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    5.58

  10. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    5.58

  11. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    5.50

  12. Squad number25Player nameAkanji
    Average rating

    5.43

  13. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    5.41

  14. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    5.26

  15. Squad number10Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    4.81

Borussia Dortmund

  1. Squad number22Player nameBellingham
    Average rating

    8.16

  2. Squad number11Player nameReus
    Average rating

    7.05

  3. Squad number15Player nameHummels
    Average rating

    6.97

  4. Squad number7Player nameReyna
    Average rating

    6.72

  5. Squad number25Player nameSüle
    Average rating

    6.71

  6. Squad number13Player nameRaphaël Guerreiro
    Average rating

    6.66

  7. Squad number21Player nameMalen
    Average rating

    6.64

  8. Squad number23Player nameCan
    Average rating

    6.61

  9. Squad number6Player nameÖzcan
    Average rating

    6.57

  10. Squad number24Player nameMeunier
    Average rating

    6.50

  11. Squad number20Player nameModeste
    Average rating

    6.50

  12. Squad number33Player nameMeyer
    Average rating

    6.34

  13. Squad number4Player nameSchlotterbeck
    Average rating

    5.63

  14. Squad number27Player nameAdeyemi
    Average rating

    5.59

  15. Squad number18Player nameMoukoko
    Average rating

    5.38

Line-ups

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 5Stones
  • 25Akanji
  • 6Aké
  • 7Cancelo
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 16RodriBooked at 53mins
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 58'minutes
  • 26MahrezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 58'minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forPhillipsat 90+2'minutes
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forFodenat 58'minutesBooked at 90mins

Substitutes

  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 4Phillips
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 21Gómez
  • 33Carson
  • 47Foden
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
  • 97Wilson-Esbrand

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Meyer
  • 24MeunierBooked at 90mins
  • 25Süle
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 22Bellingham
  • 23Can
  • 6ÖzcanBooked at 88minsSubstituted forAdeyemiat 88'minutes
  • 7ReynaSubstituted forMalenat 62'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 20ModesteSubstituted forSchlotterbeckat 78'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forMoukokoat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Schlotterbeck
  • 10T Hazard
  • 17Wolf
  • 18Moukoko
  • 19Brandt
  • 21Malen
  • 27Adeyemi
  • 30Passlack
  • 36Rothe
  • 38Unbehaun
  • 44Coulibaly
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamMan CityAway TeamB Dortmund
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home12
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester City 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester City 2, Borussia Dortmund 1.

  3. Booking

    Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Booking

    Phil Foden (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Phil Foden (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Raphaël Guerreiro.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Kalvin Phillips replaces Erling Haaland.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erling Haaland.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by John Stones.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Karim Adeyemi replaces Salih Özcan.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Youssoufa Moukoko replaces Marco Reus.

  13. Booking

    Salih Özcan (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marco Reus.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 2, Borussia Dortmund 1. Erling Haaland (Manchester City) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by João Cancelo with a through ball.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rodri (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester City 1, Borussia Dortmund 1. John Stones (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  18. Booking

    Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Manuel Akanji (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli22007166
2Liverpool210135-23
3Ajax21015233
4Rangers200207-70

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges22005056
2B Leverkusen21012113
3Atl Madrid210123-13
4FC Porto200216-50

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich22004046
2Barcelona21015323
3Inter Milan21012203
4Viktoria Plzen200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting22005056
2Tottenham21012203
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Marseille200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan21104224
2Dinamo Zagreb210123-13
3RB Salzburg20202202
4Chelsea201112-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid22005056
2Shakhtar Donetsk21105234
3Celtic201114-31
4RB Leipzig200216-50

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City22006156
2B Dortmund21014223
3FC Copenhagen201103-31
4Sevilla201104-41

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG22005236
2Benfica22004136
3Juventus200224-20
4Maccabi Haifa200215-40
View full Champions League tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport