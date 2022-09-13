Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Manchester City have won their last eight home games against German sides in the Champions League by an aggregate score of 30-9

Manchester City defender John Stones is fit for Wednesday's Group G Champions League match against Borussia Dortmund.

However fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte is still continuing his recovery from knee surgery and right-back Kyle Walker remains sidelined.

Erling Haaland, Sergio Gomez and Manuel Akanji all look poised to face their former club.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to start for Dortmund, who hope to have Thorgan Hazard fit.

The Belgium midfielder was substituted early on in the German club's 3-0 win against Copenhagen in their opening group game.

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic will also hope Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen have recovered sufficiently from recent injuries to play a part at Etihad Stadium.