Reading

Amadou Mbengue left Metz in the summer and has impressed during training sessions with Reading

Championship side Reading have signed Senegalese midfielder Amadou Mbengue on a deal until January 2023.

The 20-year-old played for Metz last season but left the relegated Ligue 1 club after his contract ended.

"I'm pleased to be working with him for the next few months and look forward to seeing more of what he is capable of," said Reading manager Paul Ince.

Meanwhile, academy defender Abraham Kanu, 17, has signed his first professional terms with the Royals.

