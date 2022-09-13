Last updated on .From the section Football

The 'period of silence' at Anfield lasted for about 30 seconds and was observed by all but a handful of those in the stadium

Tributes were paid to Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday as professional football fixtures resumed across the UK.

All English, Welsh and Northern Irish football and senior Scottish football was postponed over the weekend after the UK's longest-serving monarch died aged 96 last week.

At almost all English Football League games the National Anthem was played.

A 'period of silence' was also observed at EFL matches and Liverpool and Tottenham's Champions League games.

BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty reported that the vast majority of Liverpool supporters at a capacity Anfield observed a shorter period of silence impeccably, with one or two rogue shouts at the start of the tribute quickly shouted down before their fixture against Ajax.

A minute's silence was respected at Swansea City for the only EFL game taking place in Wales while the Championship club opted not to play the National Anthem before their home game with Sheffield United.

