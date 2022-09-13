Last updated on .From the section Irish

Will Patching celebrates after scoring what turned out to be the winning goal

Derry City moved back to within a point of the top of the League of Ireland with a 1-0 win over Sligo Rovers.

A trademark Will Patching free-kick put the Candystripes in front inside 15 minutes, his 10th goal of the campaign.

The door was left open for Sligo though but they failed to fashion an equaliser while James Akintunde almost extended Derry's advantage.

A fourth straight win leaves the Foylesiders just one point off pacesetters Shamrock Rovers.

The leaders have played two games less.

Derry have now kept five clean sheets in a row.