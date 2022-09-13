Close menu

NI League Cup: Dundela shock Premiership opponents Crusaders 2-1 in first round tie

Benny Igehion scored for Dundela in the first half

Championship side Dundela caused an upset in the first round of the League Cup by beating Premiership team Crusaders 2-1 at Wilgar Park.

Benny Igehion gave the Duns a 35th-minute lead, with Eamon Fyfe adding a second on 83 and Jarlath O'Rourke pulling a goal back after 85.

Holders Cliftonville beat H&W Welders 3-0 and Glentoran were Tuesday's top-scorers, defeating Institute 7-0.

Linfield ran out comfortable 5-1 winners at Moyola Park.

Dundela produced a shock by seeing off their top-flight opponents, Igehion firing a low effort under Jonny Tuffey and then Fyfe drilling a powerful effort into the far corner after collecting Igehion's flick-on.

O'Rourke's consolation strike came after a goalmouth scramble.

Bet McLean League Cup first round - Tuesday, 13 September
Ballyclare Comrades2-2 (e/time being played)Ballinamallard Utd
Bangor0-4Annagh United
Carrick Rangers5-0Banbridge Town
Coleraine4-0Dergview
Dundela2-1Crusaders
Dungannon Swifts3-0Queen's University
Glenavon6-0Dollingstown
H&W Welders0-3Cliftonville
Larne5-1Lisburn Distillery
Limavady Utd0-0 (e/time being played)Newry City
Loughgall5-0Knockbreda
Moyola Park1-5Linfield
Portadown5-0Armagh City
Warrenpoint TownvNewington
Glentoran7-0Institute

