Mark Attanasio was born in New York and co-founded an investment company in 1991

Norwich City shareholders have given their approval for Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio to join the board.

The 64-year-old, who has owned the Major League Baseball side since 2004, is looking to buy Michael Foulger's 15.9% stake in the Championship club.

And he will now become a director of Norwich, subject to English Football League approval.

Majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones both attended Monday's meeting at Carrow Road.

Attanasio attended Norwich's final game of last season - a 5-0 defeat by Tottenham - after relegation from the Premier League had already been confirmed.

He is also a part-owner of American Hockey League side Milwaukee Admirals.

Speaking before the meeting, Andy Polley, of Norwich supporters group the Canaries Trust, told BBC Radio Norfolk: "Delia and Michael are backing this, that goes a long way with me.

"People have done a little formal and less formal due diligence on Mark's background in the US and, in particular, how he has worked with his baseball team, Milwaukee Brewers.

"Their fan group and the media around that team generally see him as a good fit."

Norwich are next in action on Wednesday, with a home game against Bristol City.