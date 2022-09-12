Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Giovanni van Bronckhorst should have his job title changed from manager to head coach since he has no influence on Rangers' recruitment, says the club's former striker Kris Boyd. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Ibrox star Brian Laudrup reckons manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's comments about needing hundreds of millions to compete in the Champions League were "not the wisest things to say in public" as he urges Rangers to rediscover their desire ahead of the visit of Napoli.(Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Celtic captain Tom Boyd is convinced Champions League rivals Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Leipzig will struggle to cope if Ange Postecoglou's side keep up the attacking intent shown in the opening home loss to Real Madrid. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart says playing Ross County gives him as much fire in his belly as facing Real Madrid or Shakthar Donetsk. (Scottish Sun) external-link

St Johnstone were kept out of the loop for the forthcoming Friday night kick-off away to Hibernian, with ticket prices slashed, on 21 October. (Courier external-link - subscription required)

Former Scotland forward Charlie Nicholas says Dundee United "showed ambition" by making a move for Duncan Ferguson and the club must be bold in their search for a new manager. (Daily Express) external-link

Defender Craig Halkett and winger Alan Forrest both have a 50/50 chance of making Hearts' Europa Conference League visit to Riga FS in Latvia on Thursday. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts fans may not like it but Europa Conference League nights are a "free hit", says former player Ryan Stevenson. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts' Europa League play-off conquerors FC Zurich have been hit with a €10,000 fine by Uefa, after an object was thrown at captain Craig Gordon, striking the goalkeeper on the head. (Daily Express) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin pays tribute to the club's unsung scouting heroes for continuing to unearth exciting talent. (Press & Journal external-link - subscription required)

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly hinted to Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour about potential changes at Stamford Bridge in a bid to reverse his decision to sign for then-Brighton manager Graham Potter on transfer deadline day. (Athletic external-link - subscription required)