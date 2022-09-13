Close menu
Champions League
SportingSporting Lisbon2TottenhamTottenham Hotspur0

Sporting Lisbon 2-0 Tottenham: Antonio Conte's side lose for first time this season

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport

Champions League

Tottenham
Sporting Lisbon scored twice from their six shots on target

Tottenham conceded two injury-time goals as they slumped to a Champions League defeat against Sporting Lisbon.

Spurs had a number of good chances but could not take them and looked on course to earn a point in Portugal.

However, in the 91st minute Paulinho headed in from Pedro Goncalves' left-wing corner to put the hosts ahead.

It got better for Sporting as another substitute, Arthur Gomes, hit a fine, low strike to make it 2-0 and hand Spurs their first loss of the season.

Sporting are top of Group D on six points after two victories, with Spurs second on three points, while Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt play each other later on Tuesday.

Both teams
Both teams observed a minute's silence before the match, as they paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Spurs left to wonder what might have been

Before the match, Sporting coach Ruben Amorim said Tottenham have "one of the best attacks in the world" but for the first time in their eight matches this season, Spurs could not find a goal.

Richarlison scored twice in a 2-0 home victory over Marseille last week and the Brazilian had a number of chances to put his side ahead.

In the first half he had a shot blocked by ex-Liverpool defender Sebastian Coates, headed at goalkeeper Antonio Adan and put the ball in the net after rounding Adan, but was judged offside when collecting Harry Kane's through pass.

Richarlison also had chances in the second half but twice put his efforts just wide.

Tottenham, third in the Premier League, dominated the start of the second half against their hosts, seventh in the Portuguese Primeira Liga.

Emerson Royal twice had shots saved by Adan, who also made an excellent stop at full stretch to parry Kane's powerful angled strike. Ivan Perisic also headed just wide and produced an excellent low cross which Kane was just unable to get on the end of.

Spurs' catalogue of misses proved costly as Sporting scored twice inside three minutes of second-half injury time to secure their second Group D win after beginning their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Frustrated Tottenham boss Antonio Conte, who has lost nine of his 19 Champions League away games as a manager, said: "Difficult result and when you lose the game you're not happy.

"We could've scored, and we tried to win the game, then in the last 10 minutes we can do much better.

"It's a pity but it was a difficult game. We tried to get a win but in the end we lost the game.

"We had two or three situations that we can do much better in but now we have to rest and think about the next game in the Premier League."

Ex-Tottenham man Edwards a constant threat

Sporting's side included ex-Tottenham player Marcus Edwards - and he impressed throughout.

He had been with Tottenham's academy since the age of eight and when he was a teenager was once compared to Argentina forward Lionel Messi by then-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Marcus Edwards
Marcus Edwards, who played for England at youth levels up to Under-20s, only made one senior substitute appearance for Tottenham - coming on for the last 15 minutes of a 5-0 League Cup third round win against Gillingham in September 2016

In 2019 he left north London and joined Portuguese side Vitoria de Guimaraes before moving to Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

Edwards scored one and made one in Sporting's 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the first round of Champions League games and again was a constant threat with his dribbling ability.

After only seven minutes he set up ex-Wolves midfielder Pedro Goncalves, whose low shot was pushed wide by Hugo Lloris.

Edwards then produced a superb run in first-half injury time that saw him dance past a number of defenders only for Lloris to make an excellent save to keep out what would have been one of the goals of the season.

But the late goals from Paulinho and Gomes ensured Edwards would be on the winning side against his former team.

Player of the match

Arthur GomesArthur Gomes

with an average of 8.29

Line-ups

Sporting

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Adán
  • 25Inácio
  • 4Coates
  • 2Reis de LimaBooked at 75mins
  • 24Porro
  • 15Ugarte
  • 5MoritaBooked at 63minsSubstituted forAlexandropoulosat 71'minutes
  • 11Gomes dos SantosSubstituted forde Sousa Esgaioat 90+2'minutes
  • 17Machado TrincãoSubstituted forDias Fernandesat 76'minutes
  • 10EdwardsSubstituted forGomes Lourençoat 90+2'minutes
  • 28Pereira Gonçalves

Substitutes

  • 6Alexandropoulos
  • 12Israel
  • 16Costa Rocha
  • 18Fatawu
  • 20Dias Fernandes
  • 22Eusébio Paulo
  • 33Gomes Lourenço
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 63Martinez Marsà
  • 71Basilua Jacinto Názinho

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Lloris
  • 17Romero
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson RoyalBooked at 81mins
  • 5HøjbjergBooked at 84mins
  • 30BentancurBooked at 61mins
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Richarlison
  • 7Son Heung-MinSubstituted forKulusevskiat 72'minutes
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 4Skipp
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 11Gil
  • 19R Sessegnon
  • 20Forster
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 24Spence
  • 25Tanganga
  • 34Lenglet
  • 38Bissouma
  • 42White
Referee:
Srdjan Jovanovic
Attendance:
39,899

Match Stats

Home TeamSportingAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home12
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sporting Lisbon 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sporting Lisbon 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Sporting Lisbon 2, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Arthur Gomes (Sporting Lisbon) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Paulinho.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Ricardo Esgaio replaces Nuno Santos.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Sporting Lisbon. Arthur Gomes replaces Marcus Edwards.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Sporting Lisbon 1, Tottenham Hotspur 0. Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Pote with a cross following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pedro Porro (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Pote (Sporting Lisbon).

  10. Post update

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Booking

    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Manuel Ugarte (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nuno Santos (Sporting Lisbon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Sporting Lisbon. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.

  16. Booking

    Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Nuno Santos (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Emerson Royal (Tottenham Hotspur).

  19. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dejan Kulusevski tries a through ball, but Emerson Royal is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Paulinho (Sporting Lisbon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 13th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax21105144
2Napoli11004133
3Liverpool201125-31
4Rangers100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Club Bruges22002026
2Atl Madrid21102114
3B Leverkusen201101-11
4FC Porto200213-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona21105144
2Bayern Munich21102024
3Inter Milan21012203
4Viktoria Plzen200217-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting22005056
2Tottenham21012203
3Frankfurt210113-23
4Marseille200203-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11001013
2AC Milan10101101
3RB Salzburg10101101
4Chelsea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11004133
2Real Madrid11003033
3RB Leipzig100114-30
4Celtic100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2B Dortmund11003033
3FC Copenhagen100103-30
4Sevilla100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11002023
2PSG11002113
3Juventus100112-10
4Maccabi Haifa100102-20
View full Champions League tables

