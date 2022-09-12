Richarlison's first goals for Tottenham helped Spurs make a winning start to their Champions League campaign last week.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte said he is "relaxed" about the team he will pick to face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The match follows a rare weekend off due to matches being postponed in the Premier League following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

And Conte said having almost a full squad to pick from means he can change his plans.

"Not having played on Saturday changes the situation," he said.

Lucas Moura is Tottenham's only injury doubt for the match, which follows the postponement of their Premier League trip to Manchester City.

"When you play every three days, you run the risk of having more injuries and less energy," added Italian Conte.

"I'm more relaxed when it comes to choosing my starting 11. The postponement of the game against City has allowed me to change the idea of the team I had in mind for tomorrow's game."

Conte also said he had been to Buckingham Palace to pay his respects. "On Friday I went to Buckingham Palace because I think for sure we will remember this for the rest of our lives.

"I want to give condolences from me, from the club, from the players to the Royal Family. Then football has to go ahead and we will do it, but I think the Premier League made an important decision to stop football and show respect for the death of the Queen."

Tottenham opened their Group D campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Marseille, while Sporting won 3-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Sporting coach Ruben Amorim added: "Tottenham are the clear favourites in the group. They are a team that have one of the best attacks in the world with a winning coach in Italy and England and world-class players.

"They are strong in transitions, have a lot of quality on set-pieces. We will have to be wary because they will punish us for the slightest mistake."