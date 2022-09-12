Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Mustapha Carayol made 22 league appearances for Gillingham last season

Burton have signed winger Mustapha Carayol on a short-term contract.

Carayol, 34, was without a club having left Gillingham this summer, and as a free agent was able to be signed outside of the transfer window.

His career began at MK Dons and has included spells at Ipswich, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough as well as stints on loan at Leeds and Brighton.

"I'm happy to have the opportunity to be back playing football," he told Burton's website.

"We've got some really good, talented footballers and I know a few of them from playing against them."

