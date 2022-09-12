Last updated on .From the section European Football

Robert Lewandowski (right) scored 46 goals in 42 games under Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann says he is looking forward to seeing Robert Lewandowski again as they host Barcelona in the Champions League.

Poland striker Lewandowski scored 344 times in 374 games for Bayern before joining Barca this summer for £42.6m.

The 34-year-old has scored nine goals in six games for his new club.

"I am looking forward to it, not so much as an opponent because he's very dangerous, but as a person I will be pleased to see him," said Nagelsmann.

"I hope the fans will honour that too, regardless of how things were with his departure."

Lewandowski won the German Bundesliga title in each of his eight seasons with Bayern - and the 2020 Champions League, plus three German Cups.

He is their second top scorer of all time, but sullied his reputation when he forced through a move to La Liga this summer.

"He is their most dangerous threat in front of goal," added Nagelsmann. "If he maintains the physical fitness he can play for sure a few more seasons at this level.

"In the last few years he has been scoring about 40 goals a year. He is on a good road towards achieving that this season.

"We have to stop passes and crosses to him. But there are several other very good players in that team as well."