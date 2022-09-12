Close menu
Champions League
Bayern MunichBayern Munich20:00BarcelonaBarcelona
Venue: Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich v Barcelona: Nagelsmann looking forward to Lewandowski reunion

Julian Nagelsmann and Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski (right) scored 46 goals in 42 games under Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann says he is looking forward to seeing Robert Lewandowski again as they host Barcelona in the Champions League.

Poland striker Lewandowski scored 344 times in 374 games for Bayern before joining Barca this summer for £42.6m.

The 34-year-old has scored nine goals in six games for his new club.

"I am looking forward to it, not so much as an opponent because he's very dangerous, but as a person I will be pleased to see him," said Nagelsmann.

"I hope the fans will honour that too, regardless of how things were with his departure."

Lewandowski won the German Bundesliga title in each of his eight seasons with Bayern - and the 2020 Champions League, plus three German Cups.

He is their second top scorer of all time, but sullied his reputation when he forced through a move to La Liga this summer.

"He is their most dangerous threat in front of goal," added Nagelsmann. "If he maintains the physical fitness he can play for sure a few more seasons at this level.

"In the last few years he has been scoring about 40 goals a year. He is on a good road towards achieving that this season.

"We have to stop passes and crosses to him. But there are several other very good players in that team as well."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 13th September 2022

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax11004043
2Napoli11004133
3Liverpool100114-30
4Rangers100104-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atl Madrid11002113
2Club Bruges11001013
3FC Porto100112-10
4B Leverkusen100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona11005143
2Bayern Munich11002023
3Inter Milan100102-20
4Viktoria Plzen100115-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting11003033
2Tottenham11002023
3Marseille100102-20
4Frankfurt100103-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb11001013
2AC Milan10101101
3RB Salzburg10101101
4Chelsea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shakhtar Donetsk11004133
2Real Madrid11003033
3RB Leipzig100114-30
4Celtic100103-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City11004043
2B Dortmund11003033
3FC Copenhagen100103-30
4Sevilla100104-40

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11002023
2PSG11002113
3Juventus100112-10
4Maccabi Haifa100102-20
View full Champions League tables

